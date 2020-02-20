Dosher Memorial Hospital trustees turned to two veteran employees Wednesday when selecting interim leadership to replace the hospital’s CEO, who resigned last week.
Dr. Brad Hilaman will assume the position of CEO and Lynda Stanley will serve as the hospital’s new interim president. When their names were announced at Wednesday’s special trustees meeting at the Dosher Plaza Building, it was met with a round of applause by about 40 hospital employees in attendance.
Hilaman has been an OB/GYN physician at the hospital for the past 25 years and is Dosher’s current Chief Medical Officer. Stanley has been employed by Dosher for the past 34 years and served as Chief Operations Officer from 1986 to 2014 before she became president of Dosher Hospital Foundation.
“We could look countrywide and not find better people,” said trustees chairman Robert Howard when addressing Hilaman and Stanley at Wednesday’s meeting. “We appreciate and understand what you will be taking on. You have the most wonderful staff and professionals to help bring you through.”
Howard said the “interim” status means anywhere from six to 12 months. Hilaman and Stanley will be replacing CEO and president Tom Siemers, who resigned last week after seven years with the hospital. Siemers’s last day is February 28 but the hospital will continue to pay him and honor his contract that expires October 31.
“Thank you for your vote of confidence,” Stanley told the board and then addressed the employees packed inside the lobby of the urgent care clinic. “Thank you so much for being here. Please don’t hesitate to speak to us at any time. We’re looking forward to the months ahead.”
Stanley said she and Hilaman will focus on three areas as they take the helm: continue to provide exceptional patient care at Dosher; make sure employees have a great place to work; and increase revenue so Dosher can remain a stable and viable hospital. Stanley will also remain the foundation president during the interim period.
Hilaman had planned to retire from his OB/GYN practice in December and is still recruiting a physician to take over his office. He will continue to serve as Chief Medical Officer and oversee the hospital’s Wound Center and Dosher Women’s Health Clinic during the interim period.
“We have a lot of projects that are underway and they are a lot of good projects,” said Hilaman when he addressed the board and employees at Wednesday’s meeting. “They are all designed to try to put the hospital in a better situation.
“We have 300 or so employees that depend on this hospital. What I’m going to ask is, if you have an idea, please bring it forward. We’re going to be looking at everything to try to capture all the dollars we can. If we all pull together on this, I really do believe we can get to where we want to go.”
Please check next week’s State Port Pilot for more on this developing story.