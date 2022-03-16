No one wanted to see Southport City Attorney Mike Isenberg go, but in honor of his retirement the Southport Board of Aldermen made sure to recognize its long-serving city attorney at its March 10 meeting.
Mayor Joe Pat Hatem presented Isenberg with a proclamation from the board recognizing him for “his dedicated service to the city,” and “his demonstrated excellence in the field of municipal law.” Isenberg’s efforts in protecting the interest of the city will be missed, the proclamation read.
“You really cannot describe what Mr. Isenberg has meant to this city,” Hatem said. “For his 40 years of service, of knowledge and wisdom, and of institutional knowledge. He knows Southport so well. He knows the people, and he has a background that will be unmatched in the annals of legal counsel for municipalities.”
Isenberg graduated from law school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and came to Southport in 1976, where he fell in love with its “small town feel.” Since 1980 he has served as its city attorney, working with a half dozen mayors and five city managers, and building a reputation based on his legal acumen and love for Southport and its citizens.
His Southport career started, in essence, with the board of aldermen. Former City Attorney Carter Lambeth hired the Hickory native in 1976 and tasked him with attending the aldermen meetings. Isenberg shared the story of in 1980 when it came to appoint the new city attorney, former Mayor Eugene Tomlinson looked around the room – and elected to go with a familiar face.
“After I got here, after about a year or two, (Lambeth) thought ‘Man, I don’t have to go to the meetings anymore, I didn’t like to do that anyway,’” said Isenberg. “They were going to appoint him as city attorney, but Mayor Tomlinson looked over and said, ‘Why are we appointing (Lambeth)? We never see him anymore.’ They said, ‘Let’s just go ahead and appoint Mike.’
“So that was 40 years ago. I’ve enjoyed it.”
His legal prowess earned the respect of elected officials who sometimes didn’t always agree on certain issues.
“I stayed out of politics,” Isenberg said. “It’s never been so much about one particular issue, it’s just that all of the people who have served here love the city of Southport in their own different ways. Sometimes, it’s hard for some people to understand the other viewpoint, but I have no doubt that all of the people who have served on the boards – and the mayors and city managers and everybody – love Southport.”
While wishing Isenberg luck in retirement several aldermen didn’t want to see his tenure end, creating a sense of nostalgia in the closing minutes of the March 10 meeting. Alderman and former city planner John Allen called Isenberg a “gem who will truly be missed.”
“I’ve worked for several different municipalities throughout the state and had a lot of interaction with various city and county attorneys,” said Allen. “I’ve never had the privilege to work with anybody that was as good as Mike was, and is. I can’t tell you how much I relied on his wisdom, his knowledge, his experience, his kindness, his generosity and his patience.”
Isenberg’s last day will be March 31. Aldermen have named Wilmington attorney Norwood Blanchard III as his successor effective April 1.