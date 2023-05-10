Boiling Spring Lakes has approved a no-parking ordinance on Dix Road between Cougar Drive and Catawba Drive, on Goldsboro Road between Cougar Drive and Catawba Road, and along Cougar Drive. No parking will be in effect from 7 to 9 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

BSL commissioners passed the ordinance during its monthly meeting at city hall on May 2 .