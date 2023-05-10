Boiling Spring Lakes has approved a no-parking ordinance on Dix Road between Cougar Drive and Catawba Drive, on Goldsboro Road between Cougar Drive and Catawba Road, and along Cougar Drive. No parking will be in effect from 7 to 9 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
BSL commissioners passed the ordinance during its monthly meeting at city hall on May 2 .
The board also is seeking to reduce the speed limit on Cougar Drive, which is a state road, from 35 mph to 25 mph.
The staff report states, “In addition to the above no-parking request, City Manager Gordon Hargrove and Capt. Brad Shirley have also been in communication with North Carolina Department of Transportation regarding reducing the speed limit for Cougar Drive (SR1541) from 35 mph to 25 mph for the entire length of road for both school days and non-school days, as well as designating the entire length of Cougar Drive (SR1541) as a school zone. Cougar Drive is a state road. Allen Hancock, assistant division traffic engineer for Division 3 of the NCDOT, has advised the city that the request to reduce the speed limit to 25 mph will be sent to the Raleigh office for consideration.”
Dams
Meetings continue to try to reduce the cost of the dams reconstruction project, which as of April 18 was estimated to be $59,020,354.
Hargrove said a recommendation and some proposals will be brought to the board on Wednesday, May 10. He also said progress is being made, and that he is hopeful that there will be some reduction in price.
“We estimate that the dam reconstruction - assuming that we can come to an agreement with the contractor - will start in the June-July timeframe,” Hargrove said.
Police station
Construction of the new police station is almost complete. “We’re looking at late May for completion,” said Hargrove.
Minimum housing
The city passed an ordinance to amend Chapter 4 - Buildings and Building Regulations by adding Article VI. - Minimum Housing Code Regulations.
The staff report states, “The city has no minimum housing code standards. Adoption of minimum housing standards allows city staff to ensure protection of the health, safety and welfare of the residents of the city as authorized by part of Article 12, Chapter 160D of the General Statutes of North Carolina. The Minimum Housing Ordinance establishes minimum standards of fitness for the initial and continued occupancy of all buildings used for human habitation, as expressly authorized by G.S. 160D-1201.”
Mower purchased
The city approved the purchase of a MowerMax boom mower. The purchase of a MowerMax boom mower was approved by the commissioners within the 2022-23 budget in June 2022 along with a mini-excavator. The boom mower will be used to help clear the lakebed in addition to other areas around the city. The mini-excavator is no longer needed.
The amount approved in the 2022-23 budget for each was: MowerMax mower, $200,000; mini-excavator, $150,000. The total cost of the MowerMax boom mower is $218,348 (excluding taxes), which exceeds the budgeted amount of $200,000. Because the mini-excavator is no longer being considered for purchase, the overage of $18,348 will be applied to the expenditure of the boom mower.
Senate Bill 317
Senate Bill 317 circulating in the North Carolina Senate, titled “Addressing the Workforce Crisis,” aims to create affordable housing developments for firefighters, law enforcement officers, nurses, teachers and other first-time home buyers, according to a summary in the staff report. It also prohibits local governments from implementing and enforcing zoning regulations for qualified workforce housing developments. The bill removes development requirements such as setbacks, density, lot widths and allows clear cutting, which in many municipalities will result in lower building costs but also less desirable and unsafe living conditions.
The board approved a resolution opposing Senate Bill 317 and is forwarding it to Sen. Bill Rabon and Rep. Charlie Miller.
Briefs
• Regarding the Holly Drive and Redwood Road drainage improvements, Carmichael Construction submitted the low bid of $1,150,000. Hargrove said he is working with the contractor to value engineer the project cost closer to the budget of $500,000.
“I think it is kind of a stretch for a 50% reduction,” he said. “I don’t know that it is going to happen, but we’ll make some moves to solve that issue.”
• Kim Miller reported the Library Commission could probably afford to buy 120 books for next year. By comparison, 78 persons checked out books last month. “The library is growing. Unfortunately, our space is not and our supplies are not. Any help you can provide will be appreciated.”
• During the public hearing about the proposed city budget, Claudia Duncan reported Parks & Recreation will be unable to continue programs at current levels without a full staff. “Using existing programs and program sizes,” she said, “being fully staffed requires us to have five full-time staff - and we currently have three - and seven part-time staff - and we currently have four. In order to run the programs, even at fiscal year 2022-23 levels, we need to be fully staffed.”
• BSL Fire Rescue in April responded to 33 fire calls and 27 EMS calls in April.
• The installation of a guardrail at a culvert on Drayton Road is expected to be completed in 90 days.
• The rescheduled Eggstravaganza kids egg hunt is planned for 5 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Spring Lake Park.
• All city buildings will be closed Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day.
• The next commissioners’ meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6.
• The next citizens forum will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 15.