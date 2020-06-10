The global movement sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, reached Southport on Sunday when an estimated 200 marchers filled Lord Street with signs that read phrases including “Black Lives Matter,” “Silence is Violence,” and “Love Each Other.”
“George Floyd” and “No justice, no peace,” were chanted by protesters as they marched past local police officers who were blocking adjacent streets and also neighbors emerging from their homes, several of whom lifted closed fists or kneeled to show solidarity with the demonstrators.
The crowd assembled earlier in the day, around noon, at Keziah Memorial Park, where Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram welcomed the attendees.
“Thank you for being here and having your voices heard. We appreciate that,” Ingram said. “And know that we’re here to support you and make sure that everything is safe today.”
After joining in prayer, the protestors heard a call to march by Lisa Clemmons.
Clemmons told a story of a nine-year-old boy who was waiting to cross the street to buy snacks when an officer pulled his police car behind him and got out with his gun drawn. The crying child was taken into the vehicle and driven, without explanation, to an area where officers were searching for a black suspect.
A 25-year-old, 5-foot-10-inch, black suspect.
The boy in the story, Clemmons revealed, was her son 33 years ago. Standing in the gazebo, Clemmons asked what the outcome would have been that day if her son had run.
“We live in fear for our sons and our daughters,” said Clemmons. “We train our children to be respectful and do exactly what the police say and we are still treated with disrespect from racist cops and others in charge.”
Following Clemmons’ speech, the crowd departed on its one-mile march to Southport City Hall and Police Department. Once there, participants sat in the shade and listened to a statement from Southport Police Chief Todd Coring and a call to action by Brunswick County native Acquinetta Rochelle Beatty.
Beatty spoke of the movement and described the murderous act of Derek Chauvin, the police officer who killed Floyd when he pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.
“How can you sit there and have someone crying out for their mother, saying ‘I can’t breathe,’ and you still have not even a flinch in your eye?’’ Beatty asked. “That is hate. That is evil. That is Satan.”
She ended her speech by performing a gospel song titled “Compassion,” and attendees held a moment of silence in honor of Floyd.
The demonstrators then marched back to Keziah Park and the event concluded with words from two of the event organizers, Darnell Hill and Daniel Smith, and a closing prayer by Reverend Leo Clemmons.
In the days leading up to the protest, misinformation and anxiety spread on social media. But after the march Sunday, organizer Hannah Funderburke called the event the “best possible scenario.”
“Everything we had to fear, we saw nothing,” she said.
Funderburke met with Chief Coring ahead of the protest to discuss the logistics and issue a permit.
“I think now that everything’s kind of cooled down, everybody sees how this goes,” Coring said. “There are a lot of protests going on across the country that are just like this.
“They’re peaceful and respectful.”
Out of sight from the protestors, civil unrest teams from Brunswick and New Hanover counties were posted during the march, prepared for the worse.
“You plan for it and you go big and hope you don’t need it,” Coring said.
This Saturday, June 13, community members will hold another protest called “All Lives Can’t Matter Until Our Lives Matter.” It will begin at 11 a.m. at Waterfront Park.
“We just want to bring together the community in a positive light,” said event organizer Joselinn Wearren.
Speakers will include Coring, First Baptist Church Pastor Brian Monroe and NAACP Chairperson Carl Parker, and Southport native Jamaal Cowan will perform a spoken-word piece.
There will be a lighting of candles followed by a march to the ILA Hall, located at 211 West 10th Street, where tables will be set up for people to register to vote.
“It will be led by God and with a purpose,” Wearren said. “We want to see change, then we need to get out and vote.”