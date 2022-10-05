After a relatively quiet hurricane season so far, last week brought Hurricane Ian from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic where southeastern Brunswick County felt some of its effects.

Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 1 around 2 p.m. Friday near Georgetown, South Carolina, bringing high winds, storm surge and rain in the hours before and after to southeastern Brunswick County, but nothing close to what the storm brought to Florida where it made its first landfall in the United States. Florida’s west coast was hit by the Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday with winds topping 150-mph.