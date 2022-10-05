After a relatively quiet hurricane season so far, last week brought Hurricane Ian from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic where southeastern Brunswick County felt some of its effects.
Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 1 around 2 p.m. Friday near Georgetown, South Carolina, bringing high winds, storm surge and rain in the hours before and after to southeastern Brunswick County, but nothing close to what the storm brought to Florida where it made its first landfall in the United States. Florida’s west coast was hit by the Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday with winds topping 150-mph.
Brunswick County did not receive a direct hit, but residents did feel its effects starting Friday morning and continuing through Saturday morning, with no long-lasting damage.
Oak Island
While there were beaches washed over and temporary tidal flooding, for the most part Oak Island escaped serious damage from Hurricane Ian. At the height of the storm, parts of five streets were closed by flooding, nearly all of which was storm- and tidal-related, not from rain.
There was a tornado warning for Oak Island, Holden Beach and Shallotte early Friday afternoon. Doppler radar detected a cyclonic cloud system and a trained ground observer reported a funnel cloud near Holden Beach, moving north and west. No actual twister or cyclonic activity damage was reported.
On Saturday, five two-member disaster assessment teams performed a windshield survey of the island. Initial reports compiled after the storm showed visible damage to 73 homes on Oak Island, officials reported.
The town deployed five two-member teams who spent a little more than two hours performing a “windshield survey” of businesses and the more than 800 homes on the island. The teams used a new reporting method that employs smart phones and tablets, rather than stacks of paper.
The majority of visible damage was less than 25-percent of the structures, said spokesman Mike Emory. The most common problems were missing shingles, other roof damage, damage to siding, soffits and evidence of water intrusion on the lowest level, he said.
Approximately six homes had what appeared to be significant flood damage. Only one house, at 6301 West Beach Drive, suffered a catastrophic roof failure, said Emory.
Town staff surveyed the beach with drones on September 26 and again after the storm on October 1.
“You can definitely see where there was some erosion,” Emory said. “The beach took a beating. But by and large, the dunes did what they were supposed to do.”
Some dune areas experienced significant escarpment, and sand and seawater overwashed some street ends. During one of the few power surges, first responders went to a report of a house fire, which was probably caused by sparks, and it was quickly controlled.
With the storm’s approach, the Beach Services Patrol and operations at the town’s splash pad ended a few days early for the season. Staff also retrieved and stored the 65-plus water rescue tubes stationed across the strand.
Rainfall near the west end was reported to be almost three inches.
Caswell Beach
The town’s biggest fears were not realized, in part because of preparation, said Mayor Deborah Ahlers. Officials first asked residents to move vehicles to high areas and to unplug golf carts from chargers. Later, they issued a voluntary restriction on the use of water, other than for drinking, along much of Caswell Beach Road. The reason was fear that inundation of the vacuum sewer system there could induce saltwater, which poses serious problems. After being off part of Friday, the system came back online late Friday when the high tide wasn’t as high as before.
A few houses near the marshes saw water in yards and up to garages.
No streets were blocked due to debris. Caswell Beach Road was partially inundated but couldn’t be pumped because the water was from the tide and rising surface aquifer.
There were no washovers and the sea oats partially buried with sand are expected to fully recover, Ahlers said.
Rainfall in the Arboretum was reported to be less than two inches.
Damages were not considered serious enough to deploy an assessment team.
Bald Head Island
Some beach areas experienced overwash, and erosion continued to pound already-sandbagged areas near the Shoals Club. The passenger ferry terminal waiting area was underwater during Ian’s highest tide.
Ferries were suspended Friday but resumed on the usual schedules Saturday.
Public Utilities crews spent most of Saturday gathering and mulching vegetative debris, which was numerous but not so large as to block roads.
There were no reports of widespread outages of any services, the village reported. Damages were not considered serious enough to deploy an assessment team. Contract engineers will survey and report on any damages to the coast, the village stated.
Cape Fear River
The U.S. Coast Guard reported that a lighted research station buoy near the Cape Fear River entrance was off-station and unaccounted for. Before the storm, the N.C. Ports Authority suspended operations in Wilmington. The port re-opened the afternoon of October 1.