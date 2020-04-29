It’s a fluid situation that changes rapidly as beach communities struggle with relaxing emergency restrictions while trying to restore some aspects of the economy and public activity. Local officials are meeting regularly and making plans for some return to normalcy.
Oak Island
Oak Island Town Council will consider possibilities for short and longer-term changes Thursday at a special 1 p.m. meeting. Much of what could happen then and later depends on whether Gov. Roy Cooper loosens a host of emergency restrictions.
The stay-at-home order extends to May 8, currently. Oak Island could discuss the possibility of opening parks and boat ramps on the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway as soon as May 15, a town official said. Some members of council want to discuss the idea of allowing swimming on the beaches, but there’s no consensus that it’s a good idea just yet.
Unless the data changes, it’s unlikely the town will allow new rentals until at least June 6, an official said.
Mayor Ken Thomas said he feared that allowing swimming and surfing at this time would flood the beaches with thousands of visitors. He said he hoped Thursday’s discussion would include the possibility of allowing use of the boat ramps, kayak launches and fishing from Davis Canal and the ICW.
Meanwhile, Oak Island’s beaches are open for walking, running or bicycling. People are not allowed to sit, sunbathe or bring any gear, including beach towels. Beach parking is closed to all but bicycles and no right-of-way parking is allowed.
Bald Head Island
On Tuesday, Bald Head Island Village Council extended the state of emergency declaration to May 29, meaning there can be no new rentals at least until that time. Village Council acknowledged that rental agencies would benefit from a specific date for re-starts, but the governor’s order requires that certain benchmarks are met, regardless of the calendar.
The ferries will now accept up to 35 passengers and Bald Head Island Transportation has added a couple of extra daily runs. Patrons of the Maritime Market – the only grocery - who chose to go inside the store are required to wear face coverings and the aisles are marked as “one-way,” to avoid unneeded contact. The Conservancy and Village Chapel have plans for gradual re-opening, when allowed, said Village spokeswoman Carin Faulkner. She said BHI Transportation was considering requiring ferry passengers to wear face masks.
Caswell Beach
Parking at the beach access area and Oak Island Lighthouse is not allowed. There is no right-of-way parking off Caswell Beach Road, as well as in most subdivisions in the town. The beach is open, but all visitors are required to maintain physical distancing.
Town commissioners will meet Friday at 10 a.m. to consider mostly technical changes to their emergency ordinance.