Idalia's projected path

Hurricane Idalia is expected to weaken to tropical storm status when it reaches the Brunswick County coast late Wednesday and early Thursday.

Brunswick County was placed under a tropical storm watch Tuesday ahead of an approaching storm that was expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a category 3 hurricane.

A fast-moving Hurricane Idalia is expected to weaken after making landfall and bring heavy rains and tropical storm force winds to the county by the time it reaches the North Carolina coast.

