Brunswick County was placed under a tropical storm watch Tuesday ahead of an approaching storm that was expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a category 3 hurricane.
A fast-moving Hurricane Idalia is expected to weaken after making landfall and bring heavy rains and tropical storm force winds to the county by the time it reaches the North Carolina coast.
“Idalia will move up the Carolina coast late Wednesday night into Thursday,” a statement from the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported. “The main impact will be heavy rain and localized flooding. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible, closest to the coast. Minimal tropical storm force winds may cause power outages, again closest to the coast where minor storm surge is also possible.”
As of Tuesday, peak wind forecast for Southport was 30-40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph from early Thursday morning until Thursday afternoon. Peak storm surge is predicted at 1-3 feet within surge prone areas.
Idalia is expected to dump from 3-6 inches of rain on the area with a risk of heavy flooding of roads and low-lying areas in southeastern North Carolina.
Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency for North Carolina ahead of the storm to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies and services, help first responders, assist the agriculture industry and protect consumers from price gouging.
Visit ReadyNC.gov for more information on weather preparation and power outages.