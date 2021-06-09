The South Brunswick baseball team enters this week contending not only for the state playoffs but also for the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference championship.
South is 7-3 and plays its final three conference games this week: Tuesday at home against league leader Ashley (9-2), Thursday at West Brunswick (0-11) and Friday at home against Hoggard (7-3).
The Cougars are unbeaten against conference 3A teams and lead New Hanover (6-5) for the sole 3A bid from the conference.
The state playoffs begin next week.
South 3
New Hanover 1
Aubrey Smith gave up four hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings in the victory June 1 at South. He walked three and struck out 10 in throwing 106 pitches.
Reliever Cameron Burgess gave up one hit. He walked none and struck out two.
South scored in the first. Leadoff batter Walker Jenkins was hit by a pitch. He stole second and stole third. He scored on a groundout by Burgess.
The Cougars scored in the second. Will Lamiman reached on a fielder’s choice. Patrick Boldt walked. Jenkins was hit by a pitch. Roman Dilgard was safe on a fielder’s choice, scoring Lamiman.
The Wildcats loaded the bases with one out in the fifth on a single, a walk and a single. Smith struck out the next batter looking. The next batter singled to center field, scoring a run, but Jenkins threw out another runner trying to score on the play.
In the sixth, South scored in extending the lead to 3-1. With one out Patrick Boldt walked and Dow Pender pinch ran. Jenkins reached on an infield error. With two outs, Burgess singled to left field, scoring Pender.
South finished with six hits, two by Burgess, who had two RBIs, and two by Lamiman.
The victory completed a season sweep of the Wildcats. South won 2-1 on May 5.
South statistics
Cameron Burgess: .486 (18 for 37, four home runs, 17 RBIs). OBP is .537.
Walker Jenkins: .448 (13 for 29, three home runs). OBP is .628. 15 stolen bases. 19 runs.
Jaylend Clemmons: .379 (11 for 29, one home run). OBP is .438. Six stolen bases.
Clark Anderson: OBP is .472. Eight RBIs.
Roman Dilgard: OBP is .419. 10 RBIs. 10 runs.
Aubrey Smith: 4-1. 1.47 ERA. In 33 1/3 innings, 60 strikeouts.