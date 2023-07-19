Homer Wright Jr., founder of St. James, received The Order of the Longleaf Pine, one of North Carolina’s highest honors, on June 29 in recognition of a lifetime’s worth of building communities in North Carolina.
Since 1963 the honor has been bestowed by the governor’s office to individuals who have made significant contributions to the state and to their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishment. State Senator Phil Berger and Eden Mayor Neville Hall presented Wright with the award during a reception held for Wright at city hall in Eden, Wright’s hometown.
“I don’t know why I have this, but I will accept it with honor,” Wright humbly stated. “This was a surprise to me. I do appreciate all of you coming out.”
Compassion over profits
Homer Wright, who was born in 1924, established St. James Plantation more than three decades ago, investing in and creating a community that today includes more than 6,000 acres and 7,000 residents.
Wright served as a medic in the Army during World War II. He returned to Eden after the war and embarked on a long career in real estate. Wright firmly believed early on that minorities in his community deserved the chance to own a home, leading him to create Ellerbe Courts, a 33-acre housing development in Leaksville.
Malcolm Allen, a former resident of Ellerbe Courts, thanked Wright for giving him the opportunity to build equity through home ownership during a time when minorities struggled to secure bank loans. Ellerbe Courts helped to open up possibilities for an entire community, Allen said, through what people today call “affordable housing.”
“Homer Wright tackled affordable housing in the 60s,” said Allen. “He gave our people the chance to own a well-built, attractive home. That was my stepping stone to where I am today. When investing in Black communities was risky and non-profitable, Homer Wright’s compassion exceeded his desire for profit. Tonight, our people thank you for seeing a need and having the compassion and fortitude to do something about it.”
Invest upfront
In 1972, Wright took the advice from a friend in Oak Island and visited the area. The proximity to Wilmington and Myrtle Beach, the weather, the coast and the golf courses all appealed to him, and his vision for a seaside community. Wright purchased 2,500 acres in 1982 of what is now St. James from the Weyerhauser Lumber Company and received approval for the development from the Army Corps of Engineers two years later. Construction of the first homes and golf course began in 1991 and St. James became incorporated in 1999.
“The interesting thing about St. James was Homer was willing to do the upfront investment,” said St. James Mayor Toner. “He put in a golf course before he had the funds to even support it. He put in those things because he had faith in the community.”
Wright also is credited with building The Members Club, The Player’s Club, the Reserve, St. James Chapel and the nearby library, and The Beach Club.
“Homer Wright had the vision, and then had the determination and the energy to see his vision through,” said Toner. “He really has created a wonderful community here that is our forever home. While others built housing developments Homer Wright built a community. He was ahead of his time.”
St. James issued proclamation
St. James issued a proclamation in honor of the award, stating that “during a long and productive lifetime, Mr. Wright has demonstrated in countless ways his dedication to upholding the highest standards and has earned the respect and affection of his colleagues, friends, and community members and is most worthy of this highest award to citizens of North Carolina.”
“It’s pretty incredible,” said David Hopkins, Wright’s grandson, of the award. “He’s done a lot for our hometown, and a lot for the people of Brunswick County. He may not say it, but he’s deserving of the award. My grandfather is my hero, so I’m pretty biased when it comes to stuff like that. By the time most people were retiring he was starting St. James. He had a whole life in Eden and the Piedmont Triad area, and did more (in St. James) throughout the years than here.”
In Eden, Wright and his family were responsible for constructing the Highland Park, Price Park, Ellerbe Courts, Grand Oaks, Green Acres, Westwoods, Pine Forest, Quail Ridge, Creek Ridge and Summit Place neighborhoods.