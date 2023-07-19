Homer Wright

Jeff and Jean Toner stand with St. James Plantation founder Homer Wright at Eden City Hall on June 29. 

 

Homer Wright Jr., founder of St. James, received The Order of the Longleaf Pine, one of North Carolina’s highest honors, on June 29 in recognition of a lifetime’s worth of building communities in North Carolina. 

Since 1963 the honor has been bestowed by the governor’s office to individuals who have made significant contributions to the state and to their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishment. State Senator Phil Berger and Eden Mayor Neville Hall presented Wright with the award during a reception held for Wright at city hall in Eden, Wright’s hometown. 

