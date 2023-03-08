The review committee studying a proposed project at 115 N. Howe St. is expected to recommend approval of the application next week to the Southport Planning Board.
Members of the review committee, property owners, the developer and city staff met for the final time on Monday for what has been a prolonged application review.
“With everything in compliance now with the (Unified Development Ordinance) I really don’t see that there’s any other discussion to be had,” said Planning Board Chairman Sue Hodgin said. “We’ll take it to the full board next week with a recommendation that this be approved as submitted with those side thoughts in place.”
Intention is not to be bad neighbor
Hodgin and planning board member Fred Fiss had one final opportunity to ask questions about the site’s design, which will feature a three story building with a rooftop restaurant. Hodgin expressed concerns over the building’s color and ability to blend in among other downtown structures.
“It’s a very contemporary drawing that has been presented to us,” said Hodgin. “It is different than the architecture in the remainder of town.”
Fiss said he would like to see overtures made by the architect to include some commonalities with downtown buildings.
“Most of them have some common elements like concrete or stone window sills, the same with lentils over the windows,” Fiss said. “That’s primarily what I see and it would make sense to bring in some more of those elements.”
Developer Ron Greger told the committee that he plans to have a building that blends in with downtown Southport, but budgetary concerns are an issue. The architect plans to visit the area to get a better understanding of the design, Greger said.
“Our intention is not to build this building to be a bad neighbor,” Greger told attendees. “It’s a mixed use building ... we have to look at all options. I hope you guys are proud of it when it gets done.”
Plan does not go to aldermen
Eric and Frankie Beacham own the Carr Insurance building at 115 N. Howe St. and plan to replace it with a new multi-use structure. The Beachams have been meeting with the planning board since last July, and are relieved to finally have this stage of the project completed.
“I think this should’ve happened months ago, but it’s the outcome we wanted,” said Eric Beacham. We’re just sorry for what we had to go through. We spent a lot money, and that’s money that could’ve been put into this project. We have a budget, and we’re going to meet that budget.”
Southport Development Services Director Travis Henley said the city is not enforcing section 3-11 of the UDO as the project is considered a redevelopment.
“That section is related to design standards in the (commercial business) district and the (business district),” said Henley. “It is an existing property and they’re just redeveloping the site.”
The planning board has the option of approving, denying or tabling the recommendation by the committee at its March 16 meeting. The plan will not go the Southport Board of Aldermen since it is considered a major site, not a subdivision.
“The planning board is the approval authority here,” Henley explained. “Aldermen are the approval authority on subdivisions.”
If the planning board approves the application, the project will then head in to the permitting phase. Construction can begin once all of the permits are in place.