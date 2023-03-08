Southport Review Committee

The planning board review committee, property owners and city staff met Monday afternoon at the Nash Street substation to discuss a project at 115 N. Howe St. (Photo by Eliot Duke)

 

The review committee studying a proposed project at 115 N. Howe St. is expected to recommend approval of the application next week to the Southport Planning Board. 

Members of the review committee, property owners, the developer and city staff met for the final time on Monday for what has been a prolonged application review.

Tags

Recommended for you