Pictured are, from left, Dave Bernstein with Geodynamics, Susan Munroe with TotalEnergies Carolina Long Bay and Elizabeth Bennett with TotalEnergies Carolina Long Bay with the R/V Shackleford. (Photo contributed)
The Carolina Long Bay Offshore Wind project took a major step forward this week in the effort to create a new source of clean energy off the Brunswick County coastline.
TotalEnergies Renewables USA embarked on its first expedition out of South Harbor to survey a potential buoy site aboard the R/V Shackleford, a 73-foot marine vessel designed to support offshore wind development. TotalEnergies and Cinergy Corp, a non-regulated direct subsidiary of Duke Energy, hold two leases in Carolina Long Bay, an area in the Atlantic Ocean located 22 miles south of Bald Head Island that accounts for 120 square nautical miles.
Geodynamics, a North Carolina-based company with offshore wind and marine expertise, started a series of surveys of the area this week that will map the Carolina Long Bay seafloor and identify ideal locations for the placement of scientific buoys.
“We’re just so excited because this is our first activity in the water on Carolina Long Bay,” said Susan Munroe, a Southport resident who is leading the regional and local engagement for the TotalEnergies project. “We’re equally excited to be able to use a North Carolina-based company on this. This will be the first of many economic investments in the area.”
Seeking buoys
The R/V Shackleford is equipped with all the latest mapping technology, including multi-beam sonar, side scan sonar, and marine magnetometers. The goal of the surveys are to find any potential obstacles on the seafloor that would interfere with the placement of offshore wind turbines, and also locate any marine environments that potentially could be harmed. No sound frequency equipment is used on the surveys and the Shackleford will not exceed 10 knots in the area.
“We’re looking for a spot to moor these scientific buoys,” said Dave Bernstein, program manager and chief hydrographer with GEO Dynamics. “We want to find a place that is suitable to the criteria that the science teams have developed, and provide the best information that they need to gauge further decision-making processes in the wind field. We don’t want to see anything that would be culturally significant, as is the same in any sea floor investigation.”
Project progressing
Information collected from the surveys will be used to further the development process and collect the information necessary for the Bureau of Ocean Management (BOEM), the agency that oversees offshore wind endeavors.
“It’s really our first time on the water, so this is an important first step,” Elizabeth Bennett, engagement communications director with TotalEnergies, said. “This information is used to inform part of what we, as developer, need to provide BOEM as part of the process.”
Once completed, the project is expected to produce anywhere from one to three gigawatts of energy. The number of turbines and what region the new power will serve are still questions that need answering, said Munroe, but the buoy survey and eventual deployment are evidence the project is progressing.
“We’re meeting with stakeholders, economic development officials and environmental groups to make sure we’re developing responsibly,” Munroe said. “We want to stay engaged and keep having those conversations about the project.”
Site assessment
The TotalEnergies Carolina Long Bay Offshore project was not affected by BOEM’s recent decision to exclude North Carolina and Brunswick County from consideration to host offshore wind turbines along the Atlantic Coast.
“BOEM recently released new areas for offshore wind development called the ‘Mid-Atlantic,’” said Munroe. “There is a section that was part of North Carolina that was being considered for future development that was taken out of consideration for the time being.
“That has no impact on the current offshore wind development in North Carolina.”
Once the buoy survey is completed, TotalEnergies will submit a site assessment plan to BOEM in hopes of moving forward with its construction and operations efforts over the next few years.