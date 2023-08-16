Carolina Long Bay

Pictured are, from left, Dave Bernstein with Geodynamics, Susan Munroe with TotalEnergies Carolina Long Bay and Elizabeth Bennett with TotalEnergies Carolina Long Bay with the R/V Shackleford. (Photo contributed)

 

The Carolina Long Bay Offshore Wind project took a major step forward this week in the effort to create a new source of clean energy off the Brunswick County coastline.

TotalEnergies Renewables USA embarked on its first expedition out of South Harbor to survey a potential buoy site aboard the R/V Shackleford, a 73-foot marine vessel designed to support offshore wind development. TotalEnergies and Cinergy Corp, a non-regulated direct subsidiary of Duke Energy, hold two leases in Carolina Long Bay, an area in the Atlantic Ocean located 22 miles south of Bald Head Island that accounts for 120 square nautical miles.