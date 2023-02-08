These images taken at Cape Fear Regional Jetport show the approach of fighter jets, the launch of a missile and the subsequent collapse of a suspected Chinese spy balloon, hit while just offshore from Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Photo by Brenda Torrey
As recovery efforts continue offshore near Myrtle Beach, S.C., the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon Saturday that made national and international headlines was a spectacle witnessed along much of the Brunswick County coast.
Many videos and still images of the balloon and its fate were posted by locals on social media Saturday afternoon.
The event also paused flight operations at Cape Fear Regional Jetport for more than an hour. The Federal Aviation Administration told the jetport and other area airports to cease operations at about 1:24 p.m., according to jetport director Howie Franklin. Between five to seven planes made unplanned landings at the jetport, located on the north side of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway at Oak Island.
Two flight schools, a skydiving company, an aerial sightseeing company and normal takeoffs were put on hold until about 3:30 p.m.
Initially, there was some confusion and miscommunication about the length of the shutdown, which could have run for several more hours, Franklin said, adding that many contrails were seen. Eventually, authorities gave the green light for operations earlier than first anticipated.
“Everybody here was glad to get back to flying,” said Franklin.
Meanwhile, leaders of beach communities from Myrtle Beach to the Cape Fear River have asked anyone who spots potential debris from the balloon to leave it alone and to not touch or move it. Instead, alert local authorities who will bring federal investigators to the site.
The balloon caused a stir across much of the country last week. From January 28 to February 4, the balloon was in North American airspace as it passed over Alaska, western Canada, and the contiguous United States. It passed over Montana on February 1 and Missouri on February 3 before reaching the Carolina coast on Saturday, February 4, where it was shot down on orders from President Joe Biden by a fighter-launched missile.
The balloon carried an underslung payload described as a “technology bay,” estimated to be the size of two or three school buses, and powered by solar panels mounted on the payload.
U.S. Navy ships and divers are recovering the debris, which stretched across seven miles in less than 50 feet of water.