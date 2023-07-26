Volunteers plant Spartina grass, at top of photo, and set bagged oyster shells along the waterway as part of the ‘Living Shoreline’ project to protect against erosion at St. James. (Photo by Eliot Duke)
Numerous volunteers participated in the July 12 living shoreline project at St. James, planting Spartina grass and placing oyster shells on the shore to protect against erosion. (Photo by Eliot Duke)
A sliding board makes lowering the oyster shells to the shoreline below an easier task for the many volunteers. (Photo by Eliot Duke)
Oyster shells are bagged and ready to be placed along the waterway shoreline at St. James. (Photo by Eliot Duke)
The Royal Order of the Honorary St. James Oyster started creating a living shoreline 18 years ago in hopes of fighting erosion while growing a community of citizen scientists. Both endeavors continued to grow July 12 at Waterway Park as the group held its first living shoreline build of 2023, attracting one of the biggest groups of volunteers since the event’s inception.
Students, seniors and science enthusiasts gathered for a morning filled with Spartina grass and bags of oyster shells. Many of the volunteers remembered to wear the “right shoes” (safe for walking in the water and along the shore) and got down and dirty during low tide along the Intracoastal Waterway.
“This is the largest amount of volunteers that we’ve ever had,” said Taylor Ryan, president of The Royal Order of the Honorary St. James Oyster. “All of these grandkids running around is just great to see. It’s amazing.”
Fun with the family
Volunteers planted 1,200 Spartina plugs and dispersed 500 bags of oysters shells, adding to a living shoreline that now exceeds 700 feet. Undergraduate and graduate students from UNCW worked alongside with campers from across the country, sharing their love of science through the hands-on experience.
“This is a project driven entirely by the town of St. James,” said Troy Alphin, senior research associate at UNCW. “We’ve been doing this for 18 years and they continue to invite us out. The community has really been great about engaging our students and really wanting to hear feedback in terms of how the project is going.”
Returning volunteers and those joining in for the first time operated together like a finely tuned machine, knocking out a week’s worth of work in a few hours. Family members worked in an assembly line, passing oyster bags from the dock to the marsh below, spending time together while doing something positive for the community.
“It’s fun,” said 10-year-old Charlie Shoemaker who was visiting family in St. James with her twin sister, Molly. “It cleans the water and I like helping the animals.”
Shoemaker’s grandmother and St. James resident Nancy Braithwaite said the experience offered her the best of two worlds.
“What could be better than helping the environment with the family?” asked Braithwaite. “The girls will have quite the story for school about what they did over the summer. This is such a cool project, and it’s fascinating to me.”
Molly Shoemaker forgot to wear the shoes safe for the shoreline, but helped by carrying oyster bags and grass plugs from the park to the end of the dock to be lowered to the marsh.
“I learned that oysters can clean out the water,” Molly Shoemaker said. “It’s awesome. I liked throwing down the bags, and it’s fun hanging out with my family.”
Helping the community
Camper Elliot Ezerman from Greensboro returned to St. James after participating in the shoreline project last summer. He enjoyed the chance to actually see the progress that’s been made over the past year.
“It’s definitely progress,” said Ezerman. “It works very well.”
Ezerman added that volunteering on the living shoreline and working with people from all the different age groups has been a great experience.
The shoreline project gave St. James resident Ron Gugliotti one more thing to do with his 12-year-old grandson, Evan Zamostay, during his visit from Ohio. The two helped place 100 plugs of Spartina grass.
“Everyone did a great job planting the grasses out there,” Gugilotti said. “I think it’s a good experience, and it’s nice to get out and meet people in the community.”
Zamostay didn’t mind putting in a morning of “good hard work,” especially for a worthy cause.
“I thought it was a good experience to help prevent erosion,” said Zamostay. “We don’t have beaches in Ohio and I learned that the grass helps keep the shoreline more stable. I like helping this community.”
The Royal Order of the St. James Oyster has another project planned in September for another 500 bags of oyster shells and 1,200 plugs of Spartina grass to be added to the living shoreline.