The Royal Order of the Honorary St. James Oyster started creating a living shoreline 18 years ago in hopes of fighting erosion while growing a community of citizen scientists. Both endeavors continued to grow July 12 at Waterway Park as the group held its first living shoreline build of 2023, attracting one of the biggest groups of volunteers since the event’s inception.

Students, seniors and science enthusiasts gathered for a morning filled with Spartina grass and bags of oyster shells. Many of the volunteers remembered to wear the “right shoes” (safe for walking in the water and along the shore) and got down and dirty during low tide along the Intracoastal Waterway.

Tags

Recommended for you