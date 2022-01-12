The November 2021 election of mayors and members of councils in six area municipalities came collectively at considerable cost. Some winners – and losers – together raised tens of thousands of dollars campaigning, state and local records show.
The process isn’t over quite yet. Final expense reports are due when the last bills are paid - whenever that occurs. The final year-end report for activities in 2021 is due January 28, said Sara LaVere, director of the Brunswick County Board of Elections.
The following review considers only how much candidates reported raising, not whether they spent all, most or some of the funds. Candidates who filed only statements of organization are presumed to have raised and spent less than $1,000. Those who stay under the $1,000 threshold are not required to file reports, however; they are required to maintain a list of expenses.
Likewise, candidates whose early filings state they are “self-funded” do not have to file detailed reports, unless expenses exceed $1,000.
Who raised what?
Former Oak Island Mayor Ken Thomas led the field in fundraising, accumulating $33,000. Thomas’s candidacy was one of four in the area that required reporting to the State Board of Elections because of the amount of money involved and/or the complexity.
The other local candidates who filed with the state were Lou Ann Earnhardt (unsuccessful candidate for Bald Head Island mayor), Charles Farley (unsuccessful candidate for Oak Island Town Council) and Robert Carroll (successful candidate for Southport Board of Aldermen).
Thomas lost his bid for re-election at Oak Island to political newcomer Liz White. How much White raised is unknown; the new mayor’s three filings indicate she established a campaign account with a local bank but they all show a zero balance. The last report she filed was August 12, 2021, records show. LaVere confirmed Monday that White has missed the deadline for two campaign finance reports.
Other Oak Island candidates and the amounts they reported raising are:
• John Bach, elected to a second term, self-funded.
• Charles Farley, unsuccessful candidate for council, $1,700 raised with a certification of a threshold of $3,000.
• Mark Martin, winner of a seat on council, self-funded.
• Lynn McDowell, unsuccessful candidate for council, $5,771.
• Loman Scott, who lost a bid for re-election, $1,375.
• Bill Craft, winner of a council seat, $6,306.
Southport
• Robert Carroll raised $12,846 and won a seat on the board of aldermen.
• Marc Spencer raised $1,150 in his unsuccessful bid for re-election.
• Karen Mosteller won re-election; no funds reported.
• Vickie Potter lost her bid for the board with no funds reported.
• Nelson Adams lost a bid for the board; no funds reported.
• Richard Alt won a seat on the board and raised $6,632.
• Rhonda Davis lost her bid with no funds reported.
• Lora Sharkey lost re-election to the board with no funds reported.
Bald Head Island
• Lou Ann Earnhardt raised $11,535 in her unsuccessful bid for mayor.
• Peter Quinn was elected mayor with no funds reported.
• Robert Drumheller lost a bid for council with no funds reported.
• Scott Gardner was re-elected to council with no funds reported.
• Emily Hill was re-elected and self-funded.
• Nathan McBrayer lost a council bid and was self-funded.
Boiling Spring Lakes
• Jeff Winecoff was elected mayor and raised $857.
• Tom Guzulaitis lost a bid for mayor and was self-funded.
• Bill Clark lost a bid for re-election and was self-funded.
• David Mammay won a council seat with no funds reported.
• Eric Maynes lost a bid for council and was self-funded.
• Kimberly Sherwood won a council seat and was self-funded.
Caswell Beach
There were two candidates for two commission posts.
• George Kassler was re-elected and self-funded.
• Sharon Remaly won the other post and was self-funded.
St. James
• Dennis Barclay lost a bid for re-election and was self-funded.
• Jim Board won a council seat and was self-funded.
• David DeLong won re-election with no funds reported.
• David Morgan won a council seat with no funds reported.
• Jeff Mount lost a bid for re-election and was self-funded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.