When Beverly Eury walked into Bolivia Elementary two years ago as its new principal, she could feel an unpleasant energy in the building.
The Brunswick County Schools superintendent had asked Eury to leave her post at Southport Elementary to fill Bolivia’s principal vacancy, just three weeks before the start of the 2018-19 academic year.
Dr. Jerry Oates, an associate superintendent at the time, assigned Eury three tasks to tackle at her new school: 1) communicate effectively, 2) put procedures in place that are adhered to, and 3) improve the culture and climate.
“For some reason, they felt like I could change the culture in the building to be a better one than it was,” Eury said.
Two years after that discussion, Superintendent Oates paid a surprise visit to Eury earlier this month. He thanked her for her leadership and achieving her goals, and gifted her a golden apple inscribed with “2020-21 Brunswick County Schools Principal of the Year.”
The road to Bolivia
Eury has been with the local district for 10-plus years, although she says she was a “latecomer” to the education field. At age 32, after years of traveling with her military husband, she went back to school for her teaching degree.
“I wanted to teach English,” she explained. “It’s just always been my favorite subject.”
She taught at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for several years before returning to UNC Charlotte for a master’s in Curriculum and Instruction. At the suggestion of one of her past principals who she considered a mentor, she became a literacy coach but found she disliked the role after a year because it involved more time at the central office rather than in the schools.
Fortunately, her mentor had another suggestion.
“He said, ‘You know what? You really would be a great administrator.’ And I said, ‘Wait a minute, now. I don’t need that many different degrees,’” she joked.
So, Eury went back to UNC Charlotte and earned her master’s in School Administration, too.
She worked as an administrator in Charlotte until about 11 years ago when she made the permanent move to Oak Island and took a job teaching literacy at North Brunswick High School.
“I figured that was a great way for me to get my foot in the door (in Brunswick County),” Eury said.
Her plan worked. After a year and a half at the high school, she became the assistant principal at Southport Elementary School. It was her first time in a K-5 setting.
“I never realized the value of elementary until I did it,” she said. “I think it’s the most valuable grade span.”
Three years after stepping into the principal role at Southport, she was transferred to Bolivia Elementary School.
Making changes
“My goal when I came here was I would leave the school better than I found it,” Eury said of her transition to Bolivia.
At the new school, Eury noticed staff members rarely laughed, smiled or joked. The teachers had been through rotating principals, and no one was bringing the staff together.
“I want people to be happy at work because if you’re not, why are you doing this?” she said.
Eury believes it was important that she showed the educators respect.
“As long as I watch teachers and know that they’re doing a good job and they’re making good decisions for children, then I will pretty much let them do their job without micromanaging them,” she said. “That wasn’t happening very much here (before).”
She’s also built and fostered relationships to create a sense of community at the school. She has an open-door policy to make herself accessible to students, parents and staff, and she makes it a habit to go into every classroom twice a day.
“It’s important for the kids to see the principal,” she said. “It’s important for the teachers to see that you’re coming into their rooms to see what they’re doing, to validate it.”
Leading in COVID
As of recently, Eury has been popping into Zoom sessions, and she’s been impressed with what she’s observed.
“The kids were so much paying attention to what their teacher was doing,” she said. “It was pretty amazing. It’s not the same thing we saw in March.”
Unlike last semester’s remote instruction, which was prepared over one weekend, the kids now adhere to an instructional schedule. They’re hitting all their subjects in a condensed period of time.
Bolivia will transition to an in-person, alternating schedule on September 21 along with the rest of the district. The school is prepared with six-foot distance markings on the floors, numerous hand sanitizer stations, individual school supplies to limit sharing, and countless tweaks to the typical school day.
After months of traveling empty rooms and hallways, Eury is excited to have students back.
“I think we’re all ready to have some kids in the building,” she said.