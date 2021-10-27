Voters in area municipalities have until 3 p.m. Saturday, October 30, to cast one-stop early ballots at the Cooperative Extension Service in Bolivia (Brunswick County complex Building N). Elections officials report that early voting has so far been heaviest in Oak Island and Leland.
“It’s been steady,” said Board of Elections Director Sara LaVere. “Monday was our busiest day yet, but there have been no overwhelming lines.”
LaVere encouraged voters to go to the county’s elections website (brunswickcountync.gov) and use the “voter lookup” function which can direct residents to a sample ballot. The highlights of the election are races for town councils and mayors; however, some residents outside municipal limits may cast ballots for special districts such as Dosher Hospital’s board and the directors of the Southeast Brunswick Sanitary District. This year, through, there are no contested races for either of those special districts. Likewise, in the Town of Caswell Beach there is no contest, with two candidates seeking two seats.
There are hotly contested races for council and mayoral seats in Southport, Oak Island, Boiling Spring Lakes, Bald Head Island and St. James (council only).
This year, Brunswick County has been selected as one of 10 North Carolina counties to participate in a “risk-limiting audit.” State officials will hand-count several randomly selected areas to compare paper ballots with the machine scanner results. The audit is expected to expand to all 100 counties in future races, LaVere said.
Early voting in Bolivia is from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. today (Wednesday, October 27), Thursday and Friday. Early voting on Saturday, October 30 is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. After Saturday, voters should go to their respective polling places on Tuesday, November 2, from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
The latest available count shows that 353 people have cast early ballots in Oak Island while the early count in Southport has reached 167, St. James has logged 241 votes, and Boiling Spring Lakes has received 70 ballots.
In addition to races for council and mayor, Bald Head Island voters will decide whether to endorse the village’s proposal to issue general obligation bonds to purchase the ferry system. A separate state-authorized board is also vying to buy the ferries, trams, barge and terminals on the island and in Southport. Roughly one-third of Bald Head’s registered voters - 114 people - have already cast ballots exclusive of mail-in absentee votes.
Candidate list:
Southport Mayor:
Joe Pat Hatem (incumbent)
Rebecca Kelley
Southport Alderman
Ward 1:
(Two seats open)
Robert Carroll
Karen Mosteller (incumbent)
Vickie Potter
Marc Spencer (incumbent)
Southport Alderman
Ward 2:
(One seat open)
Nelson Adams
Richard Alt
Rhonda Yvette Davis
Lora Sharkey (incumbent)
Bald Head Island Mayor:
Lou Ann Earnhardt
Peter Quinn (incumbent member of council)
Bald Head Island
Village Council:
(Two seats open)
Robert Drumheller
Scott Gardner (incumbent)
Emily Hill (incumbent)
Nathan McBrayer
Boiling Spring Lakes Mayor:
Tom Guzulaitus (current commissioner)
Jeff Winecoff
Boiling Spring Lakes
Commissioner:
(Two seats open)
Bill Clark (incumbent)
David Mammay
Eric Maynes
Kimberly Sherwood
Caswell Beach
Commissioner:
(Two seats open)
George Kassler (incumbent)
Sharon Remaly
Oak Island Mayor:
Ken Thomas (incumbent)
Liz White
Oak Island Town Council:
(Two seats open)
John Bach (incumbent)
Charles Farley
Mark Martin
Lynn McDowell
Loman Scott (incumbent)
Oak Island Town Council:
(Unexpired term)
Bill Craft
Charles “Red” McWells
St. James Town Council:
(Three seats open)
Dennis Barclay (incumbent)
Jim Board
David DeLong (incumbent)
David Morgan
Jeff Mount (incumbent)
SE Brunswick Sanitary District Commissioner:
(Three seats open)
Ed Burnett (incumbent)
Bob Lloyd (incumbent)
Bob Smith (incumbent)
Dosher Hospital Board
of Trustees:
(Two seats open)
Randy Jones (incumbent)
Linda Pukenas (incumbent)