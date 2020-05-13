Oak Island repealed restrictions on its beaches and reopened parking last Saturday.
All beach, estuary, sound side and inlet water accesses within the town are now open for normal activities. Additionally, the beach parking is also open. Short-term rentals may resume starting May 22 at 9 a.m.
Some town facilities are still closed, including the cabana restroom facility. Town parks are open except for the restrooms and playgrounds. The skate park is open, but the basketball, tennis and pickleball courts remain closed. Parking in the right-of-way is still prohibited.
The government buildings are still closed, including the town hall, the police and fire departments, the recreation center and the dump on Airport Road.
The Par 3 Golf Course is open for play, but there will be no golf cart rentals and payment is by credit card only.
Long-term rentals of at least one year or more were allowed as of May 1.
Mayor Ken Thomas lifted the restrictions by passing the seventh amended declaration of the state of emergency, which was discussed at a special meeting on Friday.
Councilman John Bach was against the order, stating it “underestimates the risk.”
“If we open up, we are going to invite a multi-state constituency of tourists from numerous hot zones,” Bach said.
He proposed June 13 as a “more sensible” date to resume short-term rentals.
Councilor Jeff Winecoff indicated the decision to reopen was “passed onto another town” without him or Bach knowing the decision. (Caswell Beach took almost identical action to Oak Island earlier in the week, reopening beach access parking and announcing that short-term rentals could return May 22.)
“I find that totally disrespectful,” Winecoff said, adding that he would reconsider his place on the council after the budget process.
Councilor Sheila Bell explained Caswell Beach Town Administrator Chad Hicks had called her to ask if they “knew anything.”
“I told him what my feelings were about what motion I would make today,” she said.
Councilors Loman Scott and Charlie Blalock both apologized to Winecoff, but they also agreed with Thomas’ recommendation.
Toward the end of the meeting, Bach reiterated his position, stating that the town should wait for more data but that he was comforted that the mayor would reverse the declaration if the town noticed alarming numbers of COVID-19.