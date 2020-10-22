The City of Southport is no longer pursuing a motion from the aldermen to block roads in the Yacht Basin during flooding, as reported last week in The State Port Pilot.
Rather, signs will be installed to deter drivers from passing through tidal waters.
City Manager Gordon Hargrove explained the city decided not to proceed with the barricades after receiving feedback and determining it would block Frying Pan Restaurant’s parking, which would present an equity issue. He said the signage, a “metaphorical barricade,” is being ordered now and will be tasteful.
“We don’t want anything outlandish down there that’s going to be flashing and that sort of thing,” Hargrove added. “We just want to make people aware that tidal water is harmful to vehicles.”
Meanwhile, police are trying to spread the message of “turn around, don’t drown.”
“The public’s safety is number one so if the roadway is flooded, safely turn around and go back the direction you came,” Chief Todd Coring said.
When the aldermen proposed the idea to barricade the road, they were searching for a solution to the problem the new one-way traffic pattern has created in the Yacht Basin. When the tide rises to around five feet as it did earlier this week, the Yacht Basin experiences flooding and drivers are forced to choose between attempting to pass through the pools or making a U-turn and traveling the wrong direction on West Bay Street.