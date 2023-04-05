Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram will be stepping down at the end of the month, putting an end to a 30-year career in law enforcement.
Ingram announced his retirement from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office last week on social media, stating a desire to spend more time with friends and family. Ingram has served as Brunswick County’s sheriff for 15 years.
“After much deliberation, prayer, and support from my family, I have made the decision to retire and resign as Sheriff of Brunswick County, effective April 30,” Ingram wrote in the post on the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page. “It’s time for me to take a new path with less stress and commitment. My wife, Michelle, has sacrificed so much and poured her heart into our service as well. Now I hope to enjoy more time with my family and friends who have taken a back seat to my career for so many years.”
Ingram thanked the Brunswick County community for its support, and called his co-workers “some of the finest law enforcement in the state.”
“It has been an honor and privilege serving and protecting the people of Brunswick County,” said Ingram. “We have citizens who are eager to work together to solve the issues at hand, coupled with generous hearts ready to help their neighbors whenever the need arises.”
As an elected official, Ingram’s successor will be appointed by the Brunswick County Republican Party. County GOP Chairman William Moore said he recently received authorization from the North Carolina GOP to begin the interview process. A call will go out this week to Republicans who are interested in the position, Moore said, followed by a meeting of the Brunswick County’s executive committee at the end of the month. The committee will speak with each candidate before making a selection for the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners to appoint.
Moore said the county’s next sheriff has big shoes to fill, as Ingram impacted the community in a number of different ways.
“Sheriff Ingram has done a superior job for this county,” Moore said. “As the county chair I can only wish him the best in retirement. I hope he stays involved. He’s gone out and created foundations to raise money to help people. He’s helped people on drugs and with alcohol issues. He’s done it all with private funding, so it does’t come out of the taxpayers. He reaches out and takes care of people whenever he can.
“He will be missed.”
In Ingram’s retirement statement he supported Brian Chism, his chief deputy, as a potential replacement. Ingram highlighted Chism’s “commendable career,” and strong passion for service. Moore said he expected Chism to be included in the search for Ingram’s successor.
“I’m sure (Chism) will be a consideration,” said Moore. “I’m assuming there will be at least two people trying for this, maybe more. We’re looking for someone of (Ingram’s) caliber, quite honestly.
“Whoever is taking that position better have size 14 boots, because he did a great job.”