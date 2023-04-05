Sheriff John Ingram

Sheriff John Ingram has announced his retirement at the end of the month.

Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram will be stepping down at the end of the month, putting an end to a 30-year career in law enforcement.

Ingram announced his retirement from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office last week on social media, stating a desire to spend more time with friends and family. Ingram has served as Brunswick County’s sheriff for 15 years.

Tags

Recommended for you