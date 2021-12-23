Mayor gives Mel Gibson key to city

Southport Mayor Joe Pat Hatem received an interesting request recently.
The mayor said the film crew of “Boys of Summer,” the movie being shot across downtown Southport over the past several weeks, reached out to his office about possibly doing something special for its biggest star - Hollywood actor and director Mel Gibson. The crew asked Hatem if he would be interested in presenting the Oscar-winner with the key to the city at a home where filming was taking place on Bay Street. Hatem agreed and the surprise, impromptu ceremony that took place last Thursday definitely caught Gibson off-guard.
“(The film crew) asked if I would do that and I said sure,” Hatem said. “I thought, he is an Oscar-award winning director, actor, screen writer, producer and philanthropist. It really was in the context that we had this extremely successful actor in our city.
“That was really the basis for it. He didn’t know he was getting this at all.”
Hatem presented Gibson a key to the city of Southport and proclaimed December 16 as “Mel Gibson Day.” Gibson accepted the key to the city and jokingly asked Hatem if it would open the bank vaults in town.
Hatem said he wanted to show that Southport is rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic and is open for business, especially with the movie industry.
“We’ve had to transition,” said Hatem. “We’re transitioning from the fishing village to the film industry. It shows how we are adapting and improving. The biggest thing is it shows how the film industry is returning to North Carolina and is such a boom for our state, and in particular Southport.”
The City of Southport posted the video of the proclamation and presentation on its website and on social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter), showing Hatem read a prepared speech as Gibson sits to his left on a porch overlooking the Cape Fear River. Hatem said the director and star of “Braveheart” and the “Lethal Weapon” franchise was very personable and appreciative of the honor. Hatem said the movie industry returning to Southport not only is a big boost for the local economy specifically, but for the overall state of North Carolina in general.
“Think of all the people who are employed because he decided to do this film, and the business it brings to Southport, the free advertising we’re going to get from this film,” Hatem said. “I thought this was about the film industry coming back to North Carolina, the beauty of Southport, and how we are an open community and we believe in our town. Tourism is an economic engine and the movie industry is a part of that. The film crew, the producers, the director were just so pleased that Southport has welcomed them this way.”
Gibson has encountered his share of controversy over the years, particularly when it comes to anti-semitic comments. Hatem said the key presentation was about Gibson’s contributions to the movie industry and his philanthropic work.
“What [Gibson] has said in the past, this had nothing to do with that at all,” said Hatem. “It wasn’t about any of his statements or anything like that. No one condones any type of negative statement on anything, regardless of who it is. This was not a part of that at all and it wasn’t on my mind. I know there may have been people who were upset about it but I think they took it the wrong way. This was just about a very famous actor, a very successful actor, being in Southport.
“We were asked to do it,” stated Hatem. “It’s not like I had his cell phone and gave him a call. He’s given away millions of dollars so it’s not like it was a statement on his personal life or what he has said in the past. It was about sweet Southport and the movie industry being here and returning to North Carolina. It was not a political event.”
Hatem said the presentation of the key to the city will be included at the end of “Boys of Summer.”