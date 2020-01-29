The Board of Commissioners is expected to declare Brunswick County a supporter of the Second Amendment, joining hundreds of governments nationwide that have pledged to protect the right to bear arms.
The all-Republican board agreed to proceed with a resolution after Commissioner Mike Forte brought forth the idea at the January 21 meeting. It will likely be voted on February 17.
“Initially, I was saying I really didn’t want to touch this, but the more you look into it, it’s sweeping across the whole nation,” Forte said.
Hundreds of municipalities across the country have passed written motions to declare themselves a “Second Amendment sanctuary,” a spin on the term “sanctuary cities” that was popularized in the early 2000s as a promise to oppose immigration policies. This new, conservative version of a “sanctuary” typically involves a vow to not enforce new gun laws.
“When we got sworn in, we swore that we would uphold the Constitution and the Second Amendment,” Forte said.
Commissioner Marty Cooke agreed, adding that he used to reside in Virginia where the recent movement sparked. The majority of counties there have declared themselves “sanctuaries,” in response to gun reform bills being considered at the state’s capital.
“If I have to do the same thing about the First Amendment, if I have to do anything about the Second Amendment or any of the other ones ... I’m going to stand with the Constitution,” Cooke said.
District 3 Commissioner Pat Sykes said she had already asked for the resolution, and Vice Chairman Randy Thompson said he’d like to hold it in hand.
Chairman Frank Williams suggested the commissioners model their resolution off Surry County’s, which he heard had the “best language.”
Surry County did not use the term “sanctuary” in its wording. The resolution states the county’s Board of Supervisors supports the Second Amendment and discourages the governor and General Assembly from taking any action which would violate it.
“We need to make sure that if we pass something it’s well-worded, well written and accomplishes what we want it to accomplish and doesn’t go beyond that,” Williams said.
A similar resolution was presented in Pender County last year but was tabled due to the controversial language, according to multiple news outlets. Many residents opposed the proposal and it has yet to be revisited.
There are petitions circulating online to garner support for Brunswick County’s resolution. One titled “Make Brunswick County, NC a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County” on iPetitions.com had nearly 2,000 signatures at press time.