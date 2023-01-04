A Southport woman has been arrested and charged with the Jan. 1 hit and run on River Road that left a teen bicyclist seriously injured.
Joselyn Corzine Fullam, 43, was taken into custody around 10:15 a.m Wednesday by State Trooper Matt Johnson.
Fullam was transported to the Brunswick County Detention Center and charged with felony hit and run inflicting serious injury, fail to render aid at a collision scene and failure to reduce speed.
Bond was set at $50,000 by a magistrate. A 2015 silver Acura passenger vehicle with significant damage was seized during the arrest, according to a Highway Patrol news release.
The news release adds, “Although an arrest has been made, this investigation will continue. No further details will be released at this time.”
The release states that collaborative efforts by the State Highway Patrol, Southport Police Department and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office led to Wednesday’s arrest of the suspect.
Officers had been searching for the person responsible for the hit and run that left 14-year-old Paul Gangarossa with serious injuries after his bicycle was struck around 1:15 a.m. on New Year’s morning on N.C. 87 near the entrance to Duke Energy’s Brunswick Nuclear Plant north of Southport.
According to the Highway Patrol, the suspect pulled over along with other citizens at the scene but left before troopers arrived. Others were able to provide a description of the suspect and the vehicle she was driving.
Gangarossa was transported to Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington with a skull fracture and leg fracture. He has undergone several surgeries at the hospital and was listed in stable condition earlier this week.