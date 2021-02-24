Residents in the Ocean Isle Beach area are struggling to get back to normal after a deadly tornado ripped through southern Brunswick County late at night on February 15, claiming three lives and injuring 10 others. At least 60 properties were destroyed or damaged during the storm. Much of the destruction happened at Ocean Ridge Plantation.
The National Weather Service rated the twister as an EF3 with winds estimated at 160 mph.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper visited Brunswick County last Wednesday to survey damage caused by the tornado and spoke with local emergency management officials, as well as homeowners who were beginning to recover from the tornado.
“People in Brunswick County were hit hard by this ferocious tornado and we want to make state resources available as much as possible,” Cooper said.
A state of emergency was declared the day after the storm hit by County Chairman Randy Thompson in response to the loss of life, injuries and property damage it caused. Crews from Brunswick County Emergency Services and the Sheriff’s Office immediately began assessing the area for additional residents in need of assistance due to injury or damages to property. Brunswick County also opened a temporary shelter for individuals displaced due to the outbreak of severe weather.
According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, this was the deadliest tornado to affect southeastern North Carolina since the Riegelwood tornado in Columbus County on November 16, 2006.
“This was the strongest tornado to occur in Brunswick County since records began in 1950 and is the only tornado on record to cause fatalities within Brunswick County,” the statement read.
Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation (BEMC) reported that 35,000 Brunswick County residents had lost power after the storm due to extensive damage to the cooperative’s transmission system, including downed poles and trees. The most significant impact was felt in the communities around Ocean Ridge in Ocean Isle Beach. By late afternoon last Tuesday, BEMC reported power had been restored to most customers affected by the storm.
A spokesperson for Ocean Ridge Plantation stated, “We are immensely grateful for the relief efforts and donations that have been made in the past few days and are also thankful for local resources like the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and Brunswick County Emergency Services who immediately stepped up to assist our community.”
A GoFundMe page has been created for an Ocean Ridge Plantation Tornado Relief Fund and anyone who wishes to make a monetary donation can go online and do so. An Ocean Ridge Plantation statement said the funds received will be set aside solely for storm-related recovery efforts and that, “We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers during this time.”
Many other area organizations and agencies have stepped in to lend a hand.
Beach Assembly of God and St. Luke Lutheran Church, Ocean Isle Beach, opened their doors to the Red Cross and its community partners to help provide staging areas for teams and resources to assist those affected by the tornado.
Red Cross partners, including Baptists on Mission Disaster Relief Ministry, were on the scene aiding in debris removal and covering damaged roofs with tarps. The American Red Cross’ psychological first aid team was also on hand, counseling residents to help them deal with emotional issues in the aftermath of the tornado.
In a February 16 social media post, Southport officials noted, “The City of Southport is deeply saddened by the tragedy that took place last night as a deadly tornado set down in the Ocean Ridge Plantation in southern Brunswick County.” Several of the Southport’s first responders were onsite at Ocean Ridge Plantation throughout that night, and they continue to lend aid as crews work through the aftermath.
“Please keep the victims of this devastation and all first responders in your hearts,” the post concluded.
According to Brunswick County’s Christian Recover Center, its residents elected to “give back to our community by volunteering to help cleanup and by feeding the individuals who sacrifice their time to help the Ocean Ridge Community recover.” On Monday, a team from the center’s CRCI Catering & Creations provided 300 lunches for volunteers working in the Ocean Ridge community.
County, state agencies establish satellite offices
Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey and the North Carolina Department of Insurance team came to Brunswick County February 17 to assist tornado victims with their insurance needs.
North Carolina District Eight Senator Bill Rabon also reached out to residents in the disaster area.
“My prayers are with those affected and my office stands ready to assist,” he said. “If you need assistance with a state government issue, please let my office know.” The phone number is 919-733-5963 and e-mail is bill.rabon@ncleg.net
Brunswick County Emergency Services and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post have thanked the many individuals and organizations that have offered their support to emergency responders during the past week. Both agencies announced they are not in need of further donations. They will provide updates if more donations can be accommodated in the future.
Individuals who still wish to donate in support of tornado victims should contact the following groups to ensure they can accommodate the types of donations being considered:
• Brunswick Family Assistance (https://brunswickfamily.org/)
• Ocean Ridge Master Association (ORMAAssist@CAMSMGT.com)
• Brunswick County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (910-754-7979 or https://www.brunswickcountync.gov/emergency/voad/)
Residents affected by the February 15 severe weather event who still need assistance can contact the following agencies and organizations:
• For supplies: Dial 211 or (888) 892-1162.
• For assistance with electric power: Call Duke Energy Progress at (800) 419-6356, visit https://www.readync.org/stay-informed/power-outages, or call Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation (BEMC) at (800) 682-5309.
• For disaster-related mental health counseling: Call the Disaster Distress Helpline at (800) 985-5990.
• For an agricultural emergency: Call the Agriculture Hotline at (866) 645-9403.
• For FEMA assistance: Call (800) 621-3362 or go to https://www.disasterassistance.gov/.
• For other needs, persons can reach out to Brunswick County Emergency Management or North Carolina Emergency Management: https://www.brunswickcountync.gov/emergency/management/ and
https://www.ncdps.gov/our-organization/emergency-management/disaster-recovery.