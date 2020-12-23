Drivers on Howe Street in downtown Southport will need to contend with north and south-bound detours until early summer 2021.
Barricades, construction machinery and mounds of dirt will be common sights as the city upgrades the Howe Street sewer line from Bay Street to the intersection of 12th Street and Stuart Avenue.
Work began about two weeks ago and will continue through early to mid-June 2021.
The contractor will work on one or two blocks at a time, with appropriate traffic detours, according to Southport City Manager Gordon Hargrove. The $1.6 million project is being completed by 274 Construction Group of Wilmington. Funding is through a $900,000 Golden LEAF Foundation grant, with another $700,000 coming from city funds.
The primary work is replacement of 5,900 feet of eight-inch diameter clay pipe.
“While there is no immediate problem, the old line, in some places, dates back to 1913 and needs replacing,” said Tom Stanley, Assistant Public Works Director for Southport.
The original line is being replaced with 10-inch diameter PVC pipe. Additionally, original brick manholes are being replaced with pre-cast concrete units.