Authorities responded Sunday, February 27, minutes before midnight to a fire on a sailboat tied up near the fuel dock at South Harbour Marina at South Harbour Village.
One person - possibly the boat owner - unsuccessfully attempted to extinguish the blaze and was taken to a regional hospital for smoke inhalation. An Oak Island official reported no one else was injured and the fire was controlled just before 2 a.m. Monday morning.
The sailboat - between 40 and 45-feet-long - drifted from the dock and was a total loss.
The Oak Island Fire Department received mutual aid from multiple agencies, including the U.S .Coast Guard Station Oak Island, Oak Island Water Rescue, Southport Fire Department, St. James Fire Department, Sunny Point Fire-Rescue, Brunswick County Emergency Medical Services and Oak Island Police Department.