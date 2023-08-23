Oak Island fire truck

Oak Island Fire Department Station No. 2 welcomed its new truck earlier this month. OIFD plans to have another new truck next spring.

 

Shortly after taking the job as Oak Island’s fire chief late last year, Lee Price approached town council with a change of plans. Rather than invest any more money in used equipment as was proposed by his predecessor, Price raised the possibility of doing something Oak Island hadn’t done in more than two decades: purchase new fire trucks. While the costs associated with a pair of new fire engines would be higher up front, Price felt the long-term gains were worth it.

“In developing a plan for the fire department, I didn’t feel (buying used equipment) was the way we needed to go,” Price said at the council’s Aug. 8 meeting. “We needed to buy some new apparatus. We were fortunate when you allowed us to do that.”

