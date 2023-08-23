Shortly after taking the job as Oak Island’s fire chief late last year, Lee Price approached town council with a change of plans. Rather than invest any more money in used equipment as was proposed by his predecessor, Price raised the possibility of doing something Oak Island hadn’t done in more than two decades: purchase new fire trucks. While the costs associated with a pair of new fire engines would be higher up front, Price felt the long-term gains were worth it.
“In developing a plan for the fire department, I didn’t feel (buying used equipment) was the way we needed to go,” Price said at the council’s Aug. 8 meeting. “We needed to buy some new apparatus. We were fortunate when you allowed us to do that.”
Council unanimously approved a pair of resolutions at its Aug. 8 meeting for the financing terms of the trucks, valued at $850,000 and $924,828. On Aug. 12, Station No. 2 welcomed the first of the two new engines ordered by the town with the second one expected to arrive in April 2024. Council included money for the trucks in the town’s 2023-24 fiscal year budget.
“We’re very proud of it,” said Price of the new addition. “This is the first new truck in 25 years, and we’re excited about it.”
Finance Director David Hatten said he managed to lock in a pair of loans at 5.3% for three years because both purchases were made at the same time. The timing also helped save the taxpayers $32,000.
“I was pretty happy with that,” Hatten said.
Having already approved the purchase of two new trucks helped the town take advantage of being in the right place at the right time, Price said. The chance to acquire a pre-engineered “stock unit” that will be ready in eight months compared to the typical two-year build time presented itself, and in the end the old “money talks” adage proved true.
“A stock unit will work very good for us,” said Price. “Basically, we’ll have two new trucks in a 12-month period, which is unheard of in this day and time.
“Plus the cost savings on the second one. It’s a huge step for us and a big accomplishment.”
Fire trucks typically last up to 15 years, but Price said the town should start considering replacements around the 12-year mark.
“Getting a new truck will keep our maintenance budget down tremendously,” Price said. “That’s one problem we’ve had, is the maintenance costs on the other apparatus. If you buy a used truck and it’s on the 15-year replacement schedule, you’re going to need to replace it in seven years, so why not buy a new one?