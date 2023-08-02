Options, options, options.
When it comes to transportation planning, Southport has options. The question is, what route does the city take?
Transportation planning in North Carolina is conducted on a regional scale. All municipalities and counties are located either within a Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) or a Rural Planning Organization (RPO).
Southport is currently a member of the Cape Fear Rural Transportation Planning Organization, which encompasses all of Columbus County, most of Pender County and the middle portion of Brunswick County, including Southport, Oak Island, St. James, Boiling Lake Springs, Sandy Creek and points north.
Housed in the Cape Fear Council of Governments and based in Wilmington, the Cape Fear RPO has collaborated with the city on the Southport Pedestrian Plan. The widening of North Carolina Highway 211 as well as other transportation projects in the area have been funded through Cape Fear RPO efforts, said Travis Henley, Southport’s Director of Development Services.
Southport, however, has other choices it could make.
“We are in a unique situation in which two MPOs are looking at us to see where their urban areas are going to expand,” said Henley.
The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) hasn’t voted to pursue expansion, but it has asked if Southport is potentially interested in joining. The WMPO covers all of New Hanover County, eastern Brunswick County and southern Pender County.
Meanwhile, the Grand Strand Area Transportation Study Metropolitan Planning Organization (GSATS) has voted to expand, with an eye on Southport, Oak Island, St. James, Boiling Spring Lakes and the unincorporated county that surrounds them, said Henley.
Currently, GSATS covers all of Horry and Georgetown counties in South Carolina and the southern portion of Brunswick County (the eastern boundary is near Supply).
Housed within the Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments based in Georgetown, S.C., GSATS would like to establish an office in North Carolina if it expands, Henley said.
Henley asked the Southport Board of Aldermen at its July 13 meeting if it is interested in pursuing one or both of the MPOs, or is it comfortable staying with the RPO?
“You could come to the conclusion that the answer is ‘yes’ to all three for now,” he said.
That is essentially what the board did, unanimously voting to inform all three transportation organizations that the city has potential interest in joining them.
Among the items for Southport to consider, said Henley, is the status it would hold within an organization and its ability to have projects funded through the State Transportation Improvement Program.
If Southport was to join GSATS or the Wilmington MPO, it would not be the biggest municipality within either of those organizations.
“Within the RPO today, we are among the biggest fish, maybe the biggest fish in that pond,” said Henley.
If Oak Island or St. James do not join GSATS, then Southport will not be joining either, because GSATS will not jump geographic areas, said Henley.
“It just is not efficient,” he said. “That would not do us any favors at all if Oak Island and St. James were not part of it …”
Alderman Rich Alt said he learned that Southport had not attended an RPO meeting in at least four years.
“I think we have a lot of learning before we make any decision on anything,” he said, “so I’d be moving towards having them all come to us in a workshop, however the best way to do that is … so we can have some education.”
Asked if he was leaning in a particular direction regarding the three organizations, Henley answered, “I think there’s pros and cons to each, really. I don’t have as much experience working directly with GSATS, so my personal experience is colored in that regard. But I’ve had a lot of success in the past working with both the RPO and the MPO. In Pender County, in my last role, we had both. Certainly different challenges in each one.”
When it comes to this sort of transportation planning, Alt said, a municipality may initially get a project funded but still not see the project completed because it may be tossed aside when another project, deemed more desirable, is moved in its place.
“So,” he said, “there is this dance that goes on that everybody should understand that just because you get funded, that’s not the end all and be all.”
Said Henley, “Calling it a dance is maybe the best way I heard it described. Yeah, that’s what it is.”