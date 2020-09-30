The 42nd annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament will have a different look when it is held this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2-3, at Dutchman Creek Park off Fish Factory Road.
COVID-19 restrictions and damage at the Southport Marina (tournament’s home base) during Hurricane Isaias have caused tournament organizers, the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce, to make some necessary changes. Because of the restrictions, this year’s event will also be spectator-free.
“We do not take this action lightly but as with most sporting events around the world, we must take action to protect our participants, spectators and volunteers from COVID-19. We invite you to watch the streaming live video at www.usopenkmtlive.com,” said Karen Sphar, Tournament Director.
The U.S. Open is one of the largest king mackerel tournaments on the East Coast and part of the SKA (Southern Kingfish Association) Tournament Trail. In 2019, the tournament attracted 496 boats and paid out over $322,000. The winning team of Capt. Robert Carr’s Nauti-Edition III crew last year took home $42,723 in winning prize money.
Despite the changes, this year’s tournament is still expected to attract a huge number of fishermen and boats in search of that winning king mackerel.
The tournament has an all-cash guaranteed prize structure that is not based on participation numbers. It pays 55 places in its primary prize category including $25,000 for the largest king mackerel. There are also 36 sponsors such as the primary sponsor, Southport Marina, and grand patron sponsors, BEMC, Dutchman Creek Bait and Tackle and Garmin, with 32 more who add supplementary cash prizes to the event.
Two notable prizes include the Daily Aggregate Weight Prizes, Senior Angler and Junior Angler Awards. The Daily Aggregate Weight Prizes are sponsored by Sea/Tow and Dosher Memorial Hospital. Each day a $1,000 Aggregate Prize will be given to the boat that catches the most poundage from combining the weights from two or three fish. The Aggregate Prize will be part of the Primary Prize Category.
The new location and COVID-19 restrictions have forced some registration and pre-tournament changes.
Drive-thru registration will be held Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Bill Smith Park (4410 Fish Factory Road).
All registrants must come to drive-thru packet pickup at Bill Smith Park (no boat trailers) from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1. In year’s past, participating Junior Angler medals were given out at the awards ceremony but this year they will be given out at the packet pickup.
The captain’s meeting will be held online Thursday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. at the website www.usopenkmtlive.com It is strongly advised that all captains tune into this meeting, as any rule changes or necessary clarifications will be announced at the meeting.
A big change for the normally spectator friendly event is that there will be no spectators at the tournament headquarters. This includes family members of participants.
PointClickFish.com will stream weigh-ins at the scales live from the tournament on Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. The link to the live feed can be found at http://www.usopenkmtlive.com/.
The tournament committee also reviewed its weigh-in procedures and have made the following changes for those boats weighing fish at the tournament headquarters:
- Entry representative(s) in the weigh-in area must wear a face covering (covering nose and mouth) from the time they leave the boat until they reboard the boat at the fuel dock.
- Must maintain 6-foot distance between you and the next crew in the line.
- Only one representative from each entry will be allowed under the weigh-in tent.
- A golf cart will take your representative to Rusty Hooks Dockside Grill docks (at Safe Harbor South Harbour Village Marina) for pickup.
Since there will be no spectators, the tournament will not sell merchandise, food or beer at the tournament headquarters.
The awards ceremony will be held virtually at www.usopenkmtlive.com beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 3. The top three overall winning teams and the top super high roller team will be presented their checks live with the other prize monies to be mailed. The final standings will be posted later at www.usopenkmt.com.
Tournament details are available online at www.usopenkmt.com, or contact the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce at 910-457-5787 or 800-457-6964 or e-mail events@southport-oakisland.com.