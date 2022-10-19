The Southport Board of Aldermen sent a land purchase proposal to the planning board for review after representatives with The Polote Corporation made a presentation at the Oct. 13 monthly meeting.

Southport owns 441 acres of land located off N.C. Highway 133 between Sunny Point Military Ocean Terminal and Bethel Church Road. Polote is interested in the property for its top soil to use for a project at Sunny Point. The presentation detailed the intent of any future agreement with the city.