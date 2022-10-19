The Southport Board of Aldermen sent a land purchase proposal to the planning board for review after representatives with The Polote Corporation made a presentation at the Oct. 13 monthly meeting.
Southport owns 441 acres of land located off N.C. Highway 133 between Sunny Point Military Ocean Terminal and Bethel Church Road. Polote is interested in the property for its top soil to use for a project at Sunny Point. The presentation detailed the intent of any future agreement with the city.
Lloyd Ludlow, Vice President of The Polote Corporation, which is based in Savannah, Georgia, told aldermen that the Army Corps of Engineers is bidding a project to build new berms near the railroad tracks coming in to Sunny Point. Fifteen years ago, Polote used soil from the same plot of land to build the original berms, and the proposal going to the planning board is a similar request.
“It’s called mining, but it’s not actually mining,” Ludlow said. “It’s called a ‘borrow pit,’ and what we’re doing is taking out the top soil up to around 10- to 15- feet deep. That material is compatible for these berms and for projects such as road building and dam building.
“We’re just looking for that soil.”
Berms are used on the military base to control explosions as well as provide a layer of safety for surrounding neighborhoods. The property lies within the protective blast zone for Sunny Point and no permanent structures can be built there. Ludlow said the project is estimated to need up to 800,000 cubic yards which would be taken from a 50-acre area, leaving behind essentially an empty lake bed.
“This was performed on that same piece of property 15 years ago with no problems whatsoever,” said Ludlow.
What makes the site desirable to Polote, said Ludlow, has a lot to do with its proximity to Sunny Point: with the land so close to the base, Ludlow said there would be no need to use any public roads during the transit of materials. The nearest site with similar soil is at least 20 miles away from Southport, which would lead to increased vehicular traffic coming in and out of the base.
“We can do it right on their doorstep,” Ludlow said. “Because we’re actually right there on the site, it will cut back on all of the traffic and the trucking and the road damage and the dust and everything else because we’re right there on the base.”
The bid process for the project is scheduled to open this week and Raymond DiGuiseppe, attorney for Polote, said the soil is going to come from somewhere if not Southport.
“The military is soliciting for this type of activity to occur,” said DiGuiseppe. “The military is going to need this supply of materials, regardless. This is very close proximity so the supply can take place in this internal space so there wouldn’t be any need to traverse public roads with large trucks and machinery.
DiGuiseppe added that the supply can take place in the “most safe and cost effective manner for the base.”
Polote would be willing to purchase the entire 441-acre property or lease a portion of it from the city, depending on what findings the planning board present to the aldermen. Ludlow said the soil from the site also could be used for the dam renovation projects set to begin in Boiling Spring Lakes next year. Southport had planned to use part of the property as a sewer spray field for a new treatment plant but that plan has been halted in favor of purchasing capacity from the county.
“We’ll acquire however much the city is willing to part with for licensing purposes or purchase purposes,” DiGuiseppe said. “It doesn’t have to be the whole 441-acre tract … It’s whatever the city is willing and able to part with.”
Ludlow told the aldermen there is no rush on a decision from the city as the project will be in five phases spread out over five years.