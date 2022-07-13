A Southport Planning Board review committee has scheduled a meeting this Friday afternoon to consider a major site plan proposal submitted to the board last month for a parcel of land at 115 N. Howe St. by Barbee Enterprises of Southport Inc.
Frankie Barbee Beacham, the property’s owner, told the planning board at its June 16 meeting that a new three-story, multi-use structure would replace the existing Carr Insurance building located on the corner of Howe Street and West Nash Street.
The city required a major site plan for the property due to the development featuring 10,000 square feet or more of impervious space, as well as four dwelling units in the form of apartments.
“This is a redevelopment site where the applicant is looking to do a mixed-use project there,” said Thomas Lloyd, Southport Development Services Director. “The planning board is having a review committee look over it to see how it meets the rest of the guidelines in the UDO (unified development ordinance).”
Due to the project being located in the city’s Central Business District (CBD), Lloyd said the developer isn’t required to provide parking for non-residential uses. The CBD district also doesn’t require front yard setbacks or a street yard buffer, as the lot size is only .38 acres. At a height of 38-feet, the proposed building comes in under the city’s 40-foot requirement.
“There are no side yard or front yard setbacks there, so they don’t have to have that spacing in between buildings,” said Lloyd. “The reason for that is the small sizes of all the lots. If you had a 10 feet street yard buffer that would take up a good amount of your property.”
Southport’s UDO requires two parking spaces per residential unit, regardless of the CBD district, and Lloyd said the building will need eight total spots for the four proposed second floor apartment units. Beacham told the planning board that she wants to use the first floor for retail and move Carr Insurance onto the second floor. The third floor will feature a restaurant and rooftop bar.
“They have a surveyed site plan, and it fits,” Lloyd said. “They are proposing retail on the ground floor, and they do still have to have parking for the residential uses.”
Major site plans, once approved by the planning board, do not have to go before the Board of Aldermen.
“A major site plan is only approved by the planning board,” said Lloyd. “If it were a major subdivision, it would have to go to the aldermen. They will still have to do all of their engineering, as well as from a building structure standpoint, prior to it happening.
“After site plan approval they would just need their building permits.”
Any new building must also meet the city’s design standards in the CBD district. Some of the design standards include: having an architecturally and functional designed primary entrance on the front facade facing the primary street; facade colors need to be of low reflectance earth tone, muted, subtle or neutral colors; and at least 25% of the first floor of the street facades have to be transparent.
Friday’s meeting is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Trail Meeting Hall. The public is welcome to attend.