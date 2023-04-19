The City of Southport is considering an off-duty pay program for its first responders amidst a rise in calls for service from churches, nonprofits and other local event organizers.
Southport Chief of Police Todd Coring told city aldermen during an April 11 workshop that his department is receiving a large number of requests for officers, particularly those who are armed. Speaking a day after a mass shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, left five people dead, Coring said departments across the state are trying to meet the demands for added security at public events.
Using outside company
“It’s unfortunate and it’s happening every day,” Coring said. “We’re seeing these active shooter events so we’re just trying to figure out a way to address these requests. We are a smaller department, so we try to provide as much as we can.”
City Manager Bonnie Therrien recommended Southport set rates for such calls, including holiday pay and vehicle usage. Due to the amount of paperwork involved, Therrien suggested outsourcing the process to Off Duty Management, a company founded by police officers that specializes in specific requests for service. Coring said first responders who wanted to participate could download an app and be alerted when off duty jobs become available.
“It’s pretty cut and clean,” said Coring. “Somebody needs two officers this weekend, they would send it to us and it would pop up on the app. The officers who are off (duty) can look and decide if they want to do it. The rest is history.”
Off Duty Management pays the workers directly and handles all aspects of reimbursement and fee collection. The company makes its money by imposing a surcharge on the call for service. Participants in the program would receive 1099 forms at the end of the year.
“This also eliminates issues that we’ve had in the past, where a contract entity did not pay,” Maj. Tony Burke said. “They pay the officers up front and they take care of any negotiations and any collection issues. None of the city employees have to deal with that.”
Increased presence
While many organizations rely on volunteers to help direct traffic and maintain basic safety, Coring said there are times when people want more.
“A lot of them ... they don’t want a volunteer there,” said Coring. “They want a gun-toting officer who can handle a situation should it arise. That’s what we’re running into more and more, and it’s going on across the state. A lot of officers and departments are being asked to provide more and do more, and security companies can only do so much. We’re just trying to find a way to manage that and provide a service.”
Leland Police Department uses a similar program, Coring said, and has had great results. Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said he favored an increased presence in Southport, especially from Memorial Day to Labor Day, as it brings an added layer of protection and gives people a sense of security.
“I think it’s important that they know the officers in the community and they feel more comfortable with us there,” Coring said. “We can key a radio up if there’s an emergency, versus a volunteer.”
City manager recommends
Alderman Rich Alt favored the program but said he wanted reassurances that any first responder who was injured while working off duty in this manner would receive their state health benefits.
Therrien told the board that city staff will draft an ordinance on the topic that would be subject to its approval. She recommended charging $40 an hour for for-profit vendors, $30 hour for nonprofit vendors, $45 an hour for holidays, $21.50 an hour for vehicles and $24 a day for vehicles for nonprofits.
Alderman Lowe Davis said she did not support charging separate rates for nonprofits and that the city should have a set price for everyone.