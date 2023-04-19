Maj. Tony Burke

Southport Police Maj. Tony Burke explains to aldermen how the contract program works for off-duty officers who participate in the Off Duty Management pay program.

 

The City of Southport is considering an off-duty pay program for its first responders amidst a rise in calls for service from churches, nonprofits and other local event organizers. 

Southport Chief of Police Todd Coring told city aldermen during an April 11 workshop that his department is receiving a large number of requests for officers, particularly those who are armed. Speaking a day after a mass shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, left five people dead, Coring said departments across the state are trying to meet the demands for added security at public events. 