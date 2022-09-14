When Andrew Laing purchased the building at 101 E. Moore St., he expected to hear comparisons to another potential Southport project.
Unlike the proposal being considered at 115 N. Howe St. in which the owner plans to demolish the old structure and put up a new one, Laing said he wants to add two stories on top of the Bullfrog Corner store to accommodate four apartments.
“I will say that it will (draw comparisons), but I think our building will be a little different,” Laing said following the Sept. 8 Board of Aldermen meeting. “We’re not tearing down anything … we’re adding on top. We’re going to blend it in with the brick that the building has right now and try to make it look like its been there for a hundred years. I think it’s a little different than their building where they’re tearing it down and taking up the entire parcel.”
In July, the Southport Planning Board tabled a major site plan for 115 N. Howe St. after property owners Frankie and Eric Beacham made the decision to resubmit their proposal for a new three-story building where Carr Insurance office currently resides. The original design included retail stores, four apartments and a rooftop bar, drawing outcry from the surrounding community over both possible noise and parking issues.
Aldermen approved a handful of modifications to its Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) during the September meeting that included a change to the height limits for buildings in the commercial business (CBD) and business districts (BD).
One of the provisions lowered the maximum height from 40 to 30 feet in what Laing called a “knee-jerk reaction” to growth in the downtown sector. Laing, who also owns the Southport Coffee Co. and Kitchen at 130 E. Moore St., said such modifications prohibit growth in downtown.
“You can build a single-family residence at 40 feet right now,” said Laing. “In downtown, now they’re going to say you can only build your building to 30 feet. To me, that just doesn’t make any rational sense. That’s my opinion.
“If you leave it at 40 (feet) where it’s been for a long, long time, you’re probably going to see some buildings that are going to push that height, like 115 North Howe Street. But let’s see how it is. Maybe it’s not going to be that bad. But leaving the height at 40 feet is just sustaining.
“Why are we reducing the height?” Laing questioned. “That’s subtracting the growth.”
‘We’re not talking about Myrtle Beach’
Local business owner Paul Swenson agreed with Laing’s “knee-jerk reaction” comment, telling the board of aldermen that the issues haven’t been thought all the way through. Swenson said the town is focused on things like historic and tree preservation, but not the commercial success of Southport. He said he would like to see some focus put towards establishing architectural guidelines for commercial properties.
“If you want to protect the town, this is where you have to go,” Swenson said, adding he’s been saying this for 10 years and has gone to the planning board over and over again. “You can put a 30-foot height limit on it, but I’ve got a piece of property right on Howe Street and if I wanted to I could bulldoze it down, build an igloo and stick an ice cream cone coming out of the top, and there’s not a damn thing that anybody in this town could do about it,” said Swenson.
Laing said the decision to reduce the building height hurts property values, and if such a decision affected more people there would be greater outcry.
“I can imagine if most people just own a house here, if we made decisions that affected everybody’s home values across the board in their residential districts, I can guarantee you this (building) would be full of people wondering what is going on,” said Laing. “There are only a few of us that have buildings in these commercial districts, so to them it doesn’t affect them, it only affects a few of us.”
Laing said of his newly purchased building and his plans for it, “We’re talking three stories here. We’re not talking about Myrtle Beach. We’re not talking about 20 stories here in downtown.
“We’re talking about three stories.”
Glen Patterson owns several properties in Southport and disagreed with the knee-jerk comment, telling aldermen the city needs limits on what people can and can’t build downtown.
“There are no limitations to what somebody can or cannot do right now,” Patterson said. “I don’t think it’s going to adversely affect business to put a limit on the height, especially next to a residential zone, or having setbacks when they’re next to residential zones. These houses have been there for 100 years and now they’re going to have a building right up against them and parking flooding our streets? It’s going to be the Fourth of July every day of the week.
“We don’t have the capacity for that,” continued Patterson. “There has to be some ceiling of what they can or can’t do.”
‘The town needs to be looking ahead’
Laing said part of the responsibility of being a property owner is knowing which district it resides in and what the zoning provisions allow.
“I think it’s (the Beacham’s) right to use the entire parcel for their building,” said Laing. “Those folks who live close by on Nash (Street), I think they need to understand that they purchased a property that could be right next to a CBD property. When you purchase that property, there is a due diligence period and you need to research that: the building is this, but it could possibly be this. You’re buying the property knowing this.
“I think people need to understand what they’re purchasing.”
If parking is a main concern, Laing said the city should find ways to address it.
“I think that’s a different discussion that I’m more than happy to have,” Laing said. “I think the town needs to be looking ahead, and look at a property where you could put a parking lot that is close to downtown where people could walk. Maybe just start with a lot and see how that goes. Maybe we need to build an actual deck. That should be looked at now. If it’s a parking issue, that should be a discussion.
“Let’s talk about parking.”
Other modifications to the UDO included provisions specifying that no new construction could exceed two stories and buffer requirements for properties in the CDB and BD that are adjacent to residential uses increased to 20 feet.
“These proposed amendments are reasonable in the public interest because it protects and preserves the city’s character and heritage and protects the environment and protects Southport’s aesthetic beauty,” said Alderman John Allen while making the motion to approve the UDO modifications.
Laing’s project will not be subject to the UDO changes as he submitted his site proposal for 101 E. Moore St. prior to the aldermen’s Sept. 8 vote. The Southport Planning Board is expected to review the proposal at its monthly meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15.