Bullfrog Corner

Property owner Andrew Laing plans to add two stories to the Bullfrog Corner building at Howe and Moore streets that won’t be affected by new height limits.

 

When Andrew Laing purchased the building at 101 E. Moore St., he expected to hear comparisons to another potential Southport project.

Unlike the proposal being considered at 115 N. Howe St. in which the owner plans to demolish the old structure and put up a new one, Laing said he wants to add two stories on top of the Bullfrog Corner store to accommodate four apartments.