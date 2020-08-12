From a harrowing late-night fire, a lunar high tide and storm surge of about 8.5-9.5 feet, Oak Island residents and visitors weathered an unexpectedly severe Hurricane Isaias on August 3. Initial damage reports are $10-million and access to parts of the town is still restricted.
At least 935 homes were damaged, along with portions of Ocean Crest Pier and motel. Seven houses were completely destroyed and 71 had damage of at least 50%, according to the town’s assessment. Homes damaged at least 25% numbered 179, while 678 had less than 25% damage.
The storm flattened many of the dunes on Oak Island and disabled an estimated 75-100 vehicles. In some places, sand and debris were pushed three blocks inland.
A midnight fire in the 5200 block of East Beach Drive tested responders’ mettle, reported Fire Chief Chris Anselmo. He said that firefighters got as many as nine calls in less than three hours, mostly from people smelling smoke and wiring as the water rose. The midnight call was a true fire, where a vehicle under a house caught fire and ignited the residence.
Anselmo said firefighters inched through at least two feet of water and couldn’t safely drive any closer to the house. They grabbed their hoses and waded two blocks through deep water to connect to a submerged fire hydrant. St. James Fire Department also assisted. The occupants moved to a neighboring house and were not injured; the house, however, was a total loss. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the one house.
“We must have gotten 20 calls about LP (liquefied petroleum) gas tanks,” Anselmo said. “They were floating around everywhere, hissing.”
The department also responded to a report of a person inside a submerged car but found the driver had safely escaped. By the end of the storm, a fire engine and another vehicle had been disabled from traveling through high water, said Anselmo.
“It was incredible,” he said. “Salt water and electricity don’t mix.”
In the two decades he has worked as a firefighter, Anselmo had to make a call he’s never done – asking Brunswick Electric Membership Corp. to turn off the power to beach areas. At the height of the storm, 53,000 customers in Brunswick County were without power.
As of late Tuesday afternoon, fewer than 60 houses were reported to still not have electric power.
South Harbour
Charter captain Ryan Jordan reported severe damage to at least two docks at South Harbour Marina and said about 50 boats also appeared to be affected. Town Council Member and South Harbour resident Charlie Blalock estimated about 25-percent of the docks were damaged. While his neighborhood fared relatively well, he said damages were serious in other parts of town,
“It was as bad as (Hurricane) Floyd,” Blalock said.
Jordan said there is a considerable amount of debris in the water and boaters should use caution in the Intracoastal Waterway and Davis Canal.
Victims
Like hundreds of Oak Island residents of Beach Drive, Dan Truly saw his house take a tough hit.
“We lost the entire efficiency apartment downstairs – everything,” he said. That was the space where his children and grandchildren stayed during beach visits.
Damages were hardly limited to the beachfront and second row. Eugene Medveyev’s property is three blocks away from the ocean off West Pelican Drive, but still experienced major damage.
“Everything was a total washout on the lower level,” he said. “It was thigh-deep water like a torrent that washed through the storm door.” He and his wife lost furnishings, power tools and other possessions they accumulated during the past 11 years, along with two vehicles.
One West Beach resident said he hadn’t seen such damage since 1989’s Hurricane Hugo.
Other damages
The Beach Preservation Society estimates it lost 300 of its Beach Lover informational signs, 67 bicycle racks, numerous pet waste containers and several rinsing stations.
Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program Coordinator Pam O’Rourke said volunteers were trying to relocate and mark an unknown number of nests that were lost or destroyed. Ten have already hatched this season.
At Caswell Beach, sea turtle protectors believe they lost about 17 nests.
BEMC, joined by Lee Electrical and Horry County Electric Cooperative, had 14 crews working to restore power, said BEMC CEO Josh Winslow. The priorities were Pelican and Dolphin Drive, followed by Beach Drive, he said.
Electricians are working closely with town inspectors to make sure it’s safe to re-energize. They also want the water system functioning, in case turning on the power sparks a fire.
BEMC has had to replace 25 pad-mounted transformers and hundreds of junction boxes, Winslow said. “It’s a big team effort. We won’t back off until the last house is on,” he said.
As of late Tuesday afternoon, electric power had been restored to all but a handful of homes.
Water was waist deep in the Water Rescue station, where it damaged paper records and some equipment members didn’t relocate before the storm. Chief Tony Young said members would elevate new cabinets and furniture.
The adjoining Kevin Bell Skate Park was severely damaged and the equipment shed floated across the street to Middle Park. At least two lights at Middleton crashed to the parking area.
Picking up
After the storm, town officials worked with Brunswick County and the National Guard to help some residents evacuate. Guardsmen took victims to the town’s community building, where they were fed and taken by bus or van to a shelter. Anselmo said a 100-member search and rescue team made sure everyone was safe from SE 40th Street to the west end and that firefighters from Navassa, Grissettown and Kelly also sent staff.
At First Baptist Church, volunteers made bag lunches for contractors and homeowners working in the restricted area. They also provided hot breakfasts and suppers for the extra dozen or so deputies brought from Bladen and Craven counties to help staff two checkpoints, said the Rev. Charlie Carter. For several days, they made and distributed more than 150 lunches.
“We’ve had a lot of heroes,” said Mayor Ken Thomas. He said he was proud of the work by town staff, BEMC, Hickman Utilities, Lee Electric, Horry County Co-op, Brunswick County, the Guard and officers who came from elsewhere to assist.