On May 29, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) completed its independent investigation into allegations from a former police officer that police Chief Gregory Jordan had sexually harassed female officers under his command and concluded the allegations are “unfounded.”
The City of Boiling Spring Lakes requested the investigation on May 6.
City Manager Jeff Repp said in a post to the city website, “I would like to personally thank BCSO Chief Deputy Charlie Miller and his team of investigators for completing their investigation and also Chief Jordan and the members of the BSL Police Department for their cooperation and willingness to work with the BCSO to complete this matter in a timely fashion.
“I sincerely hope that this will remove the cloud of suspicion that has hung over the department these past few weeks.”
Repp went on to write that Boiling Spring Lakes values the public service that all of our officers, both male and female, bring to the city on a daily basis, and that the BCSO report includes some information that he and the Chief will now use “to improve the communications within the department to, hopefully, avoid any chances of conversations being misinterpreted by fellow employees going forward.”
The following is the text of the report:
“As a result of this investigation, Lt. Timothy Clemmons has concluded that the allegations of sexual harassment of employees at the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department by Chief Jordan are unfounded.
• Lt. Clemmons found no evidence that any employees were coached on what to say or how to answer questions during the investigation.
• Lt. Clemmons interviewed every available female employee and any employee Imran Rahman reported as present during the alleged sexual harassment and was unable to sustain any of the allegations.
• In Lt. Clemmons’ opinion, Chief Jordan used poor judgment when he posted an inappropriate comment on a text group which included several female employees.
• Lt. Clemmons found that no current employees report a hostile work environment at the Boiling Spring Lakes Department and all had nothing but good comments to make about Chief Jordan.
• The woman of Chief Jordan’s alleged sexual harassment “reported that she was never harassed by Chief Jordan and never felt uncomfortable working with Chief Jordan.”
• Several female employees stated that they felt they could report inappropriate behavior if it was ever to occur.
“It is in Lt. Clemmons’ opinion that Chief Jordan has used poor judgment in some of the conversations and comments make to subordinates under his command but that he has not sexually harassed any employees at the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department nor has he contributed to a hostile work environment there. As of May 29, 2020, this case has been closed.”