Beth Hewett took the keys to her new Habitat for Humanity home last Thursday, June 17, during a ceremony while community partners celebrated the completion and dedication of the latest Habitat home.
“It’s one of the most exciting days of my life,” Hewitt told the well-wishers who had gathered. “This has been an incredible journey that I’ve gotten to go on with so many.
I have met new people who will turn into lifelong friends,” she added. “This house means the world to me - it is a goal and a dream I have been able to accomplish with everyone’s support.”
Before the ribbon cutting and receiving the keys, Hewett was presented with a quilt for her new home, a Habitat for Humanity tradition presented by Oak Island Beach Quilters and an American flag by representatives the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Brunswick Town Chapter. After a closing prayer by Pastor Bill Negron, Hewett cut the ribbon at the entrance of her new home.
To qualify for a Habitat home, Hewett had to complete at least 300 hours of sweat equity. This involved working at a Habitat ReStore, volunteering in community outreach events and fundraisers, helping with administrative duties and helping build a Habitat home. One hundred of those hours were required before construction began on her home and the remaining hours had to be completed before the official closing. Family and friends were able to assist in meeting those requirements.
“She hammered a lot of nails on this house,” said Craig Pierce, Construction Site Lead for Habit. “She worked a ton of hours - she was here all the time. It was great to work with her and I’m excited about her getting this house.” Pierce also thanked the many volunteers who helped make Hewett’s home a reality. “We couldn’t do it without them,” he said.
Bringing people together
Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity is a local nonprofit that brings people together to build homes, communities and hope, according to Carlo Montagano, Executive Director of Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity. The organization’s vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live by providing a path to home ownership for families that would not have the means to do so on their own. This is done by working side by side with partner families who need affordable housing, willingness to partner and ability to pay an affordable mortgage.
Habitat for Humanity relies on the funds from donations and the revenue from three thrift stores, called ReStores, to provide the revenue to complete its mission in Brunswick County.