The Southport Board of Aldermen voted 4-2 on April 13 to keep traffic flow at the yacht basin one-way despite recommendations to revert it back to two-way by city staff, as well as the police and fire chiefs.

Southport implemented the one-way traffic flow from West Bay Street onto Yacht Basin Drive during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to help businesses. Over the past few months, however, some of those same business owners have expressed a desire to return traffic to two ways as it had been for decades. City Manager Bonnie Therrien, Chief of Police Todd Coring and Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew have also echoed those sentiments to the board in recent weeks.