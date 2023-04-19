Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew provides aldermen at last Thursday’s meeting with a recommendation to return yacht basin traffic to two-way. Police Chief Todd Coring, behind the aldermen, also requested traffic be returned to two-way.
Traffic patterns and a pedestrian path were marked by Southport crews Monday at the yacht basin corridor following a 4-2 decision by aldermen last week to keep Bay Street flowing one-way.
Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew provides aldermen at last Thursday’s meeting with a recommendation to return yacht basin traffic to two-way. Police Chief Todd Coring, behind the aldermen, also requested traffic be returned to two-way.
The Southport Board of Aldermen voted 4-2 on April 13 to keep traffic flow at the yacht basin one-way despite recommendations to revert it back to two-way by city staff, as well as the police and fire chiefs.
Southport implemented the one-way traffic flow from West Bay Street onto Yacht Basin Drive during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to help businesses. Over the past few months, however, some of those same business owners have expressed a desire to return traffic to two ways as it had been for decades. City Manager Bonnie Therrien, Chief of Police Todd Coring and Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew have also echoed those sentiments to the board in recent weeks.
Aldermen ultimately had the final say and they decided against the switch back to two-way.
Drew: ‘It’s been that way for decades’
Therrien told the board during their April 11 workshop that she needed a decision one way or the other, as work needs to be done in the area with tourist season gearing up.
“My number one concern as a city manager is public safety,” Therrien said prior to the board’s vote. “When this all came up, I asked them, the chiefs, to go out there and ... our part-time engineer who has past experience with roads, and Tom Stanley (public services) to go down there, and give me a recommendation. They came back and recommended to me to go back to the way it was. It worked fine for a number of years and it always has. It’s your decision. You are the traffic authority by state statute.”
Drew and Coring both gave reasons for their recommendations during the meeting, citing safety concerns due to tidal flooding and previous experience with the area.
Drew said he grew up in Southport and only could recollect two emergencies that originated in the yacht basin: a woman drove off into the water and a monkey got loose and briefly terrorized the neighborhood.
“That monkey got loose about 35 years ago,” said Drew. “We’ve had no pedestrians struck and no major accidents. Is it tight? Sure, it’s tight, but it’s been that way for decades.”
Mosteller: ‘It’s not unsafe this way’
Alderman Karen Mosteller favored keeping it one way, saying that the yacht basin has grown over the years and there are other “low hanging fruit” the city could address to make the area safer.
“I think we invested a lot of time and energy into this,” Mosteller said. “It’s not unsafe this way. Directional signing seems to be the biggest concern because people don’t know where to go.”
Robert Carroll joined Lowe Davis in voting against the motion. Carroll pushed back against the notion of voting against recommendations from city staff who are tasked with helping the board make informed decisions.
“I don’t want us to, as a board, vote against the recommendation of city staff,” said Carroll. “I would prefer to just let this go. The votes are not there to turn it back to two way.
“My concern is not hurting your feelings. I don’t know enough. I have to rely on people who have more knowledge on a subject than I do. I’ve seen (traffic) work in both circumstances.”
Staff is ready to start work
Therrien said staff is prepared to start working on improving signage, lighting, pedestrian travel markings, and parking spaces.
“You shouldn’t worry about going against staff’s recommendation,” Therrien said. “We get it. That’s our role is to give advice. We’ve got to have some direction.
“Don’t worry about us getting upset if you vote against us.”