Brunswick 2040

Residents get an up-close view of future land use plans and conservation maps at the Blueprint Brunswick 2040 presentation. 

Brunswick County invited the public to once again participate in its plans for the future.

With Blueprint Brunswick 2040 advancing through county government, several department heads were on hand during a community drop-in meeting held Oct. 25 at the Brunswick Center at Supply to answer questions, present maps and define policies that make up the new initiative.