The Green Swamp Preserve is still green. Not only that, but it’s expected to get greener. And, as strange as it may sound, last month’s Pulp Road fire may be credited for that.

As of June 29, the fire was fully contained, according to Brunswick County and the North Carolina Forest Service (NCFS) said the fire, which covered 15,642 acres, is no longer active. A burn ban issued for the unincorporated areas within the county was lifted on June 30.

