The Green Swamp Preserve is still green. Not only that, but it’s expected to get greener. And, as strange as it may sound, last month’s Pulp Road fire may be credited for that.
As of June 29, the fire was fully contained, according to Brunswick County and the North Carolina Forest Service (NCFS) said the fire, which covered 15,642 acres, is no longer active. A burn ban issued for the unincorporated areas within the county was lifted on June 30.
The fire started as a result of a prescribed burn conducted by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission on June 13, according to the NCFS.
Officials of The Nature Conservancy, which owns Green Swamp Preserve, said the fire was just what the preserve needed for its ecosystems that require fire to remain healthy.
Fire necessary for growth
Nathan Burmester, The Nature Conservancy Stewardship Manager and Burn Boss, said the ecological benefits of the fire “are fantastic.” He said this is what the preserve needed: nature is resilient and the preserve’s response to fire is akin to a reboot.
“This whole area is fire-adapted ecosystems, and so without that fire the shrubs get taller and taller and denser and denser,” Burmester explained. “It becomes less available to wildlife and then really cool species, like all the orchids you see here and the Venus flytraps and stuff, they can’t grow in that stuff so this fire knocks that structure back down, allows a lot more sunlight to get to the ground and all these little plants can start popping up.”
Fires also bring fertilizer to the soil, he said.
The majority of the preserve, the pocosin areas, haven’t burned since a 1955 fire.
“And that one was huge,” Burmester said. “It went all the way from like Lake Waccamaw to Wilmington.”
The Nature Conservancy employs controlled burning to keep healthy ecosystems that would lose many native plants and animals without fire. A controlled burn of 26 acres of the preserve was made in January and took out vegetation that might have enabled last month’s fire to go further, officials said.
Fires are vital, said Deb Maurer, The Nature Conservancy Southeast Program Director.
“Without fire,” she said, “it will not be a healthy system. It’s almost like, without rain you wouldn’t have a forest. Without fire you wouldn’t have a longleaf savanna. It’s that necessary.”
Four officials from The Nature Conservancy led media members on a tour of the preserve last Thursday in Supply to examine the fire’s affect and the preserve’s recovery.
“From what we’ve seen so far, all these areas are already recovering,” said Zach West, land steward for The Nature Conservancy. “These systems are fire-adapted, and so after a burn a lot of things are just sprouting up from the roots, and we haven’t seen a lot of mortality in trees. Yeah, so we think the fire has been pretty beneficial.”
‘It already is regrowing’
Rich in biodiversity, Green Swamp Preserve, which extends over 16,000 acres, is known for its carnivorous plants and orchids. It boasts rare species such as the Venus flytrap and red-cockaded woodpecker.
“It’s kind of part of our natural heritage,” West said. “This is the only place in the world where the Venus flytraps live.”
Among the longleaf pine savannas, one can find 14 different insectivorous plants, including sundew and pitcher plants. Pocosin, a dense evergreen shrub bog, make up almost 13,000 acres of the preserve, which is home to American alligator, fox squirrel, Henslow’s sparrow, Bachman’s sparrow and Hessel’s hairstreak butterfly.
West said much of the Green Swamp will be green again next summer, if not later this summer. “It’s already starting to green up,” he said.
Maurer likened periodic fire to a necessary haircut. “It will regrow,” she said. “It already is regrowing.”
Carmella Stirrat, The Nature Conservancy fire manager, said last month’s fire has opened up an opportunity to research its effects on the preserve.
“The first rain, things were starting to green up already,” she said. “So, before it was a hundred percent contained, it was starting to regrow … . Not every ecosystem is like that, and not every area that sees fire is like that, but that is something that is so special and unique about this area.”