Like a third-base coach flashing signs to a batter, Brunswick Community College baseball coach Robbie Allen tried to keep secret the significance of the Dolphins’ 11-7 victory May 15 against Patrick Henry Community College: His 400th as BCC coach.
BCC President Dr. Gene Smith spoke about the feat at the Board of Trustees meeting May 19. He was at the South Atlantic District championship tournament in which Allen won his 400th.
“I did not know he had won 400 games,” he said, “until his wife came up and told me: ‘He will not tell you this, but this is his 400th win.’ ”
Allen was coy by design.
“I was trying to keep it a secret from the guys,” he said. “Didn’t want them to feel added pressure.”
The 400th completes a rare coaching feat: Two coaches at the same school winning their 400th games in the same year. Men’s basketball coach Walter Shaw also has won his 400th game in March.
“I’m very fortunate and blessed to have some good players come through here,” Allen said.
Allen eventually told his team about the 400th victory, doing so after the Dolphins had been eliminated from the tournament.
“All teams are special to me,” he said. “Regardless of how the season ended, they will be a very special part of my life and my career because of the fact they provided the 400th victory for me.”
Allen has completed his 12th year as head baseball coach at Brunswick Community College. The 2021 team finished first in NJCAA Region 10 Division II East and was 35-14 overall.
In his coaching career, Allen has earned many accolades. He was named the 2010, 2011 and 2013 Region 10 Coach of The Year, as well as being named the NJCAA Southeast District Coach of the Year in 2013, 2016 and 2018.
His teams made appearances in the NJCAA Division II World Series in 2013, 2016 and 2018. His teams won tournament championships in 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2019.
Allen was the recipient of the American Baseball Coaches Association Diamond Sports Regional Coach of the Year award in 2013, 2016 and 2018.
Allen’s priorities when he became BCC coach were focused on GPAs, then RBIs.
“The No. 1 objective,” he said about his players, “was to develop them as young men, and especially help them move on to four-year colleges and universities to continue to play baseball and get good degrees.
“And No. 2 was to help promote Brunswick Community College in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia. … Every time you reach a goal there are other goals, and one of them is to make sure that we’re a choice for young men in those states. We’re getting there. People know about us.”
Indeed, the recognition reaches to Enid, Oklahoma, annual site of the NJCAA Division II World Series.
“I got a text the other day,” Allen said, “from the host family out there wishing me good luck (in the South Atlantic District) tournament, and they would really love to see us again. We lost out, and they texted back and said they were sorry we lost out.
“Our recognition has come from having those good young men. We felt that was the way to do it, that was how we wanted to do it, and that’s how we want to continue to do it.”
Prior to this season, Allen coached five All-Americans. More than 100 players have continued their baseball careers at four-year institutions, and Allen said several more from the 2021 team will do the same. The 2017 club led this achievement with 14 of its sophomores moving to four-year schools. Two players have been drafted directly from BCC, and a former BCC player was drafted from a university team.
As a former All-Atlantic Coast Conference player and a member of the 1980 College World Series team at Clemson University, Allen was a first-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 1983 Allen received the Minor League Best Defensive Shortstop of the Year Award given by The Sporting News. He was also a member of the Milwaukee Brewers AA Texas League Championship Team in 1986. Allen has nine years of professional playing experience and five years of professional baseball scouting experience.
Allen has made the successful coaching transition to college from high school. In his 15 years as a high school coach, Allen guided his teams to 10 North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association state championships. He was named NCISAA 1A Baseball Coach of the Year 10 times, conference Coach of the Year 10 times and North Carolina High School Baseball Coaches Association Coach of the Year twice.
Allen continues to do what he can to improve the BCC baseball team and to promote BCC as an educational institution. Three days after the Dolphins’ season ended, Allen was making a road trip.
“I”m going to Greensboro for the weekend,” he said, “trying to find some baseball players.”