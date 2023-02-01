On Tuesday morning workers were busy pumping water from the ground in preparation to build a waterline six feet underneath N.C. 211 a few hundred feet south of the main entrance to St. James. The waterline will cross underneath the highway and is expected to take approximately one week. It will not interrupt traffic.
Assistant City Manager Dorothy Dutton keeps track of different goals and priorities identified by city leaders during a Jan. 19 workshop.
Southport Aldermen held a strategic planning workshop Jan. 19 to discuss ongoing issues impacting the city and ways to address them.
City Manager Bonnie Therrien brought the board together as her office prepares for the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year budget and asked them to list some strengths and weaknesses, internally and externally, in Southport that will play a role in how the city moves forward. Therrien started the conversation by recognizing the history and beauty of Southport as a strength, and acknowledging the external weakness associated with the N.C. 211 expansion project.
“Yes, it’s an improvement,” Therrien said of the creation of a four-lane highway along N.C. 211. “It’s going to have a huge impact while it’s going on in this community.”
Therrien also stated that the city staff is a strength, and that they will be relied on to help address an internal negative: a lack of policies and procedures.
“Nothing is in writing,” said Therrien. “We’ve got to update what we do have, but we don’t have a lot.”
Mayor Joe Pat Hatem asked Therrien to clarify her statement.
“There are a lot of policies we don’t have in writing,” Therrien said. “We have no processes in writing … or they’re very old and they’re not even relevant … they’re not even up to federal laws. We have got to do something to update personnel policies, purchasing policies, financial policies … and there are policies that can be adapted for our use.”
‘People love to come here’
Hatem then cited Southport’s reputation and tradition as strengths, and said its beauty is what attracts so many people to the city.
“Southport is a beautiful destination for tourism,” said Hatem. “That’s an amazing strength we have: our citizens. It’s like a tidal wave of beautiful people who want to be here.”
Development along N.C. 211, he said, is something the city will have to manage as more people access Southport.
“People are going to come here, whether they’re in a neighborhood or development, either inside the city or outside the city,” Hatem said. “It’s a strength, and weakness. This is the downtown of Brunswick County. People love to come here. That’s good, and that’s great for us.”
Southport: Catch-22
Alderman John Allen agreed that Southport is in a Catch-22 situation when it comes to tourism, and the city needs to find ways to capitalize on the excess visitors.
“We’re being loved to death, in a way,” said Allen. “It is all the development that is taking place on (NC) 211. But if all that development was taking place and those people weren’t coming into Southport, it wouldn’t be that big of a problem. The fact is they all want to come down here to enjoy our amenities. It’s not surprising to say that we’re struggling to deal with and absorb them. We have to figure out a way to do that.”
Alderman Robert Carroll echoed similar concerns about the strain so many tourists put on an already aging utilities system.
“Our external strength is tourism,” Carroll said. “While it’s our strength, it’s also our weakness … it’s the thing that is putting strain on our infrastructure and that’s a place where we’re looking for an opportunity to take advantage of that. When they’re coming into our town, how do we allow them to leave money behind?”
Need tweaking
Alderman Rich Alt supported Therrien’s effort to update city policies and procedures and credited the work done by staff to secure millions of dollars in grant funding for various infrastructure projects.
“There are a lot of good policies out there that just need minor tweaking,” said Alt. “Infrastructure obviously is a downside, but of the $100 million in stuff we need to fix we have about half of that in grants over the past year or so. We’re moving in the right direction on that.
“One of our positive things is our citizens. The citizen enthusiasm for some of the big ticket items we’ve had over the past two years is amazing.”
Aldermen Karen Mosteller and Tom Lombardi also said infrastructure and the N.C. 211 expansion are key areas that need attention moving forward.