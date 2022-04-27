The South Brunswick High School baseball team improved to 16-1 after winning two games in Morehead City last week.
The Cougars resume Mideastern 3A/4A Conference play this week. They are 9-1 and in first place. They can clinch their first Mideastern title this week. South joined the conference in 2014.
The Cougars were scheduled to play two contenders this week at South: New Hanover (8-2) on Tuesday and Hoggard (7-3) on Friday. Hoggard is the only team to have beaten the Cougars, 4-3 on March 25.
South has a nonconference game April 27 at West Columbus. After this week, the Cougars have two conference games left. They will start the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state playoffs Tuesday, May 10. The state finals are Friday and Saturday, June 3-4.
South 8, Croatan 2
Aubrey Smith struck out 13 batters and hit a home run in the seven-inning victory April 19 in the Battle for Big Rock Tournament in Morehead City.
Smith gave up five hits and one earned run in six innings. He walked one in throwing 96 pitches.
The Cougars had nine hits — three of them doubles — five walks and five hit batters. Croatan made two errors and the Cougars stole five bases.
Smith finished 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs. He hit a two-out, two-strike three-run home run in the top of the third, giving the Cougars a 4-0 lead.
Cameron Burgess was 3 for 3 with two walks and one RBI. Jordan Daniels was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Jaden Marvin hit a double.
Croatan plays in the Coastal 3A Conference and is 5-1, 9-6-1 overall.
South 10
Southern Alamance 4
Walker Jenkins hit a two-out three-run triple and a two-out three-run home run as the Cougars won 10-4 against Southern Alamance on April 20.
South had 12 hits and five walks. Southern Alamance made three errors and the Cougars scored two unearned runs.
Jenkins finished 3 for 4 with six RBIs. He has hit seven home runs in 17 games.
Cameron Burgess was 2 for 4 with one RBI. Banks Hartman was 2 for 4 with one RBI. Patrick Boldt was 1 for 1 with two walks and one RBI.
Burgess was the winning pitcher, giving up six hits, one earned run and three unearned runs in 4.2 innings. He walked two, hit one and struck out nine in throwing 105 pitches.
Alex Sanchez pitched one-third of an inning. Hartman pitched two innings, giving up three hits, striking out one and walking one.
Center fielder Jenkins and first baseman Burgess turned a double play for the first two outs in the seventh inning. With a courtesy runner on first after a leadoff single, the next batter lined out to Jenkins, who threw to Burgess to double up the courtesy runner.
Southern Alamance, a 4A team, is 7-3 in its conference, 13-6 overall.
South statistics
As of April 22
Walker Jenkins is batting .518 (29 of 56) with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 31 RBIs.
Cameron Burgess is batting .483 (28 of 58) with six doubles, four home runs and 27 RBIs.
Luke Dilgard is batting .458 (11 of 24) with five RBIs.
Banks Hartman is batting .392 (20 of 51) with four doubles and 13 RBIs.
Aubrey Smith is batting .373 (19 of 51) with seven doubles, two home runs and 20 RBIs.
Jordan Daniels is batting .333 (12 of 36) with one double, two home runs and nine RBIs.
Shelton Bocook has 14 RBIs.
Smith is 7-0 with a 1.69 ERA; 58 strikeouts and 10 walks in 37.1 innings.
Burgess is 5-0 with a 1.14 ERA; 60 strikeouts and 10 walks in 37 innings.