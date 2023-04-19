St. James Mayor Jean Toner is throwing her support behind county-wide opposition to proposed legislation in the General Assembly intended to increase affordable housing.
Opponents, however, feel that several bills making their way through both the state Senate and House of Representatives could strip municipalities of their ability to control planning and zoning.
Senate Bill 317, titled “Addressing the Workforce Crisis,” aims to create affordable housing developments for firefighters, law enforcement officers, nurses, teachers, other vital workers and first-time home buyers. The bill also prohibits local government from implementing and enforcing zoning regulations for qualified workforce housing developments.
“Senate Bill 317 removes development requirements such as setbacks, density, lot widths and allows clear-cutting, which will result in lower building costs but also less desirable and unsafe living conditions,” Toner said at the St. James Town Council meeting on April 5. “Is the solution to the problem having those with poor incomes living in housing built to lower standards? I think not.”
Unified efforts
Toner announced she planned to join Brunswick County’s other 18 mayors on a letter of opposition that will be sent to state legislators. Adding her name to a list of mayors that long, Toner said, is much more effective than sending one herself. The county’s mayors held a conference call with the North Carolina League of Municipalities on April 3 and want to show Raleigh a unified front in their opposition to this type of legislation.
“We tend to find that any response from Raleigh is often times dependent upon a very concerted and unified effort,” said Toner. “The most effective approach we have found to take is by doing this in a consolidated letter. We found that actually, for the state legislature to get a letter with 19 mayors signing on to it has more significance than individual letters coming in.”
Toner: Other avenues
While Toner says she supports creating more affordable housing, other avenues such as building incentives should be encouraged. S.B. 317 would prohibit a local government from implementing or enforcing ordinances and regulations that exceed federal or state law requirements. The bill has enough support in the state Senate to pass.
Under House Bill 332, a municipality would have only 21 days to review and issue permits for commercial and multifamily building plans. Applicants could go to a third party if the municipality didn’t meet the timeline and the decision would be binding.
“These plans are significantly more complex than those of a single-family residential, and there may be questions or additional information needed,” Toner said. “After 21 days, the developer can go to a third party and seek approval for their unresolved issues. These are just some of the issues in the proposed legislation that we feel are unacceptable.”
Hatem will sign letter
The Southport Board of Aldermen approved a similar resolution last month and has already sent a letter opposing S.B. 317 to Rep. Charles Miller and Sen. Bill Rabon. Southport Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said he plans to join Toner and add his signature to the letter.
“Having all 19 mayors (sign a letter) is a powerful show of support,” said Hatem. “We lose local authority over planning and zoning, and we’re the ones who know the areas the best. It’s just not appropriate for our city planners and councils and mayors. It’s not good for the citizens and it’s not good for our city.
“This is a united front and we’re sending a message for the people.”