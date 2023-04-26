The Boiling Spring Lakes Board of Commissioners, engineers and the low bidder for the dams reconstruction project will meet at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 1, at city hall to try to reduce the cost of the project which, as of April 18, was estimated to be $59,020,354.

During a meeting held April 18 at city hall, Michael Hanson of McGill Associates recommended “proceeding with the award of the project to Sequoia Services, Greensboro, as the low bidder.” The bid was $46,430,434.20.