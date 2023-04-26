The Boiling Spring Lakes Board of Commissioners, engineers and the low bidder for the dams reconstruction project will meet at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 1, at city hall to try to reduce the cost of the project which, as of April 18, was estimated to be $59,020,354.
During a meeting held April 18 at city hall, Michael Hanson of McGill Associates recommended “proceeding with the award of the project to Sequoia Services, Greensboro, as the low bidder.” The bid was $46,430,434.20.
In a statement to the board, Hanson said the low bid “exceeds the engineer’s estimate of probable construction cost of $42,808,480.48. To our knowledge, the city has secured $49,795,000 in grant funding and has approved bonding capacity of $20 million for this project.”
BSL Mayor Jeff Winecoff noted that after the city had secured county, state and federal funding, “that left the city with roughly $5.1 million to come up with to meet the goal of where we needed to be. When the bond (referendum) started going forward, we asked the Local Government Commission for that $5.1 million. And that’s where we stand right now. We don’t stand at $20 million (for bonds). We stand at $5.1 million.
“There’s not an open checkbook in the city,” stated Winecoff. “There’s not going to be an open checkbook in the city. The goals were set and met, and now the goal posts have been changed.”
Costs up with bid
With engineering costs of $7,933,290, the project total cost on the basis of the probable construction cost of $42,808,480.48 is $54,367,308.93, according to McGill. But because the low bid exceeded the estimated probable construction cost of $42,808,480.48, the project total cost is now estimated to be $59,020,354.
BSL City Manager Gordon Hargrove explained, “Our consulting engineer estimated construction cost only to be $42 million. Then there is $10 million worth of construction management fees, permitting, geotech and those kinds of things, which brings the total to $52 million.
“The lowest bid actually came back at $46 million. So, as that bid went up, so did the construction management costs. So, when you add that $46 million with the increase in prices, it made it $59 million.”
“If we move forward with all this,” Winecoff said, “there needs to be a discussion with the contractor about his numbers and how he came up with them, and there needs to be discussion on the total overall numbers for everybody.
“Like I said, we went by McGill’s estimates to raise this money. And everybody knew what we were doing to raise this money. So, once we get to where we need to be - and we could have gotten more grant money from the Department of Defense if we knew these numbers were going up.”
Looking at one of the line items, Winecoff said, “There are things in here that, to me, are like overkill. I mean, $80,000 for a (construction) camera? … There’s got to be some wiggle room somewhere in this (bid) to be able to negotiate.”
The largest expense was $7,211,220 for the cutoff wall. The line item for temporary construction facilities was $900,000.
McGill is a partner in the project with Schnabel Engineering and has been throughout the design, permitting and construction administration portion of the project, Hanson said.
“We can certainly have a more detailed discussion with you,” Hanson said. “I would like to have Schnabel here to speak for themselves.”
The commissioners’ next regularly scheduled monthly meeting is 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.