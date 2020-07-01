While it may not include parades and fireworks, for many, the 4th of July this year will still be a day to celebrate being an American citizen.
But for the individuals who would have been naturalized in Southport this week if it weren’t for COVID-19, their celebration is now on hold.
Naturalization ceremonies are postponed across the nation, meaning thousands of people will not take their final step in becoming a U.S. citizen as soon as they’d anticipated.
Traditionally, each year at Fort Johnston, a crowd of family, friends and supportive observers gather as around 80 people take their Oath of Allegiance but, due to the pandemic, the naturalization ceremony in Southport will not be held this year.
“I felt bad because people waited so long to become citizens,” said Fran Carlsen, the event’s co-chair since 2005. “And then this coronavirus has just played havoc with that.”
The entire 4th of July Festival will be held virtually. In place of the ceremony, which has to take place in person, Brunswick County Superior Court Judge Jason Disbrow will host a “Test Your Knowledge” event on Facebook Live featuring naturalization questions. Later in the day, a video with stories of Southport’s past naturalized citizens will premiere on the festival’s page.
“I hate that any citizenship would be postponed,” Disbrow said. “When I spoke two years ago at the naturalization ceremony, it was an awe-inspiring moment to be there amongst so many new citizens, to hear their stories. Many of them had taken several years to become citizens. They waited their turn to become citizens.
“It’s an unfortunate situation.”
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) suspended its in-person services, including interviews and ceremonies, in March. The cancellations inevitably created a backlog of applicants, resulting in many likely not earning citizenship by voter-registration deadlines and consequently not being able to cast a ballot in the 2020 Presidential election.
USCIS began rescheduling ceremonies earlier this month, although attendance is limited to the applicants and only the legally required portions of the event are taking place.
Under normal circumstances, the ceremonies are sometimes done as part of special events, such as Southport’s, rather than just in USCIS field offices. Nearly 110 ceremonies were held across the country last year for Independence Day, during which about 7,500 people were welcomed as new citizens.
“I would urge anybody in our area, anybody within the state who comes to the 4th of July Festival, to attend the naturalization ceremony,” Disbrow said. “It is, in my opinion, the best program that we have in the 4th of July Festival and you see the hope of new citizens, their desire to be Americans and the love that they have for their new country.”