The North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service presented the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award to ten recipients from Brunswick County. Award recipients are:
• Bob Lafontaine – Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
• Chip Presley – Southport-Oak Island Interchurch Fellowship Food Pantry.
• Christy Judah – Brunswick Search and Rescue.
• Chuck Blackburn – American Legion Post 543.
• Diane Mesaris – The Village of Bald Head Island.
• Gerald Wolf Sr. – The City of Boiling Spring Lakes.
• Henry Hewett – Sunset Harbor Zion Hill VFD.
• Kelly Helbig – Jack Helbig Memorial Foundation.
• St. James Service Club – The Town of St. James.
• Robert Ahlers – Matthews Ministry and Friends of the Oak Island Lighthouse.
Additionally, the 2023 Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service was presented to Brunswick County recipient Christy Judah for being one of the top volunteers in the state. This is the second year in a row that a Brunswick County volunteer has received this special honor.
“We received more nominations for volunteers than ever this year, which speaks to the incredible service-driven community we have here in Brunswick County,” Volunteer and Non-Profit Coordinator Leslie Stanley said. “Brunswick County is grateful for all our volunteers, and we extend our congratulations to all recipients of this prestigious award.”
Brunswick County held a reception in honor of this year’s recipients on Monday, April 17, at the Odell Williamson Auditorium at Brunswick Community College.
Recipients received a certificate and pin sent from the Office of Governor Roy Cooper. Christy Judah will receive her Medallion Award from Governor Cooper at a later date in Raleigh.
Full details about why these individuals were nominated and recognized with this award are at brunswickcountync.gov/gvsa.
The Governor’s Volunteer Service Award honors people who have shown concern and compassion for their neighbors by making a significant contribution to their community through volunteer service. The award was created in the Office of the Governor in 1979.
The Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service honors the top 20-25 volunteers in the state. Each county is permitted only one Medallion nomination per year. The award was created in the Office of the Governor in 2006.
Volunteer nominees are accepted by the Governor’s Office through an official process and made by a designated coordinator.
Nominations submitted online are received by the Governor’s Office, which will forward nominees to our local Designated Coordinator for review and consideration for official nomination. Contact Leslie Stanley, Non-Profit and Volunteer Coordinator for Brunswick County/Designated Coordinator, for more information at 910.253.2589 or leslie.stanley@brunswickcountync.gov.
More information about the Governor’s Volunteer Awards and future nomination opportunities is at nc.gov/working/volunteer-opportunities/governors-volunteer-awards.
