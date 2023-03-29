After a false start and years of debate, paid parking in beach areas takes effect on Oak Island April 1. No fooling.
It’s been a contentious ride, with many vocal residents decrying the plan, save for those who find their home’s right of way inundated with vehicles on holidays and when the weather is nice in the summer. The rules apply to parking south of East Oak Island Drive from 40th Street SE and continuing east and to areas south of Davis Canal west of SE 40th Street. Essentially, parking will be paid in what’s traditionally known as the beach area and not paid in what’s usually called the wooded section.
There are caveats. The rules apply from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. townwide. Right of way parking is not allowed in beach areas during that time. Drivers may park in the right of way of the wooded section for up to 24 hours.
Town officials said they’re stressing one simple reminder for the beach area: if there’s no yellow parking bumper, don’t park there during the day and always follow the usual rules of not blocking fire hydrants or parking near an intersection. Despite a vigorous public information effort, there may be confusion. Spokesman Mike Emory said the town would use the illuminated message boards on the main roads to remind drivers of the change.
“There will be wrinkles, being a new program,” Emory said. “As issues come up, they will be addressed.”
Parking vendor Otto Connect, which also handles Holden Beach and Surf City, ran out of season passes, limited this year to 1,000. It’s unclear how many “Town Only” passes have been issued, but Emory said the town sold nearly 10,000 during the 2022 cycle.
Vehicles registered in the “Town Only” program may park in “Town Only” spots or in any other marked space at no extra charge. Having a seasonal pass or “Town Only” registration does not guarantee drivers will have a space to park. Likewise, drivers who pay by the hour, day or week may move from one area to another and the pass will still be valid for the prescribed time, but there is no guarantee that a space will be available in another area.
The town has more than 1,250 beach area parking spaces in at least 65 public access areas. New transactions on parking will need to be conducted online or by telephone, eliminating the near-chaos of in-person seasonal pass sales that jammed Town Hall for three days recently.
Residents and property owners
Owners of real property and full-time residents may register their license plates using the SurfCAST application. There’s a quick link and further explanation at www.OakIslandNC.gov/PARKING.
Be prepared to pay $10 for this season and have the vehicle license number and town utility billing number in hand. Printed utility bills have a two-digit number, followed by a dash, then six digits and a dash, followed by two digits. When registering, do not include the dashes and type in only the numerals. Drivers who previously purchased “Town Only” decals are encouraged to visit the site to ensure that their tag number has been transferred to the SurfCAST system. There are different instructions for owners of undeveloped properties and they may be found at the above-listed website.
Other users
Parking during regulated times is $5 per hour, $20 per day and $80 per week. On site, drivers may scan the QR code on parking regulation signs or go directly to surfcast.ottoconnect.us/pay. The QR code helps download a mobile application. Those who wish to pay by phone may call 910-200-1497.
Exceptions
The town will waive parking fees for official Oak Island events, such as the weekly farmers market on Monday mornings. Vehicles displaying a valid handicap placard may park at no charge, except the owner must be registered with the system to park in a “Town Only” space.
There is no charge to park in designated spaces before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m. Parking is also free after September 30.