Paid parking area

This map shows the areas of Oak Island where paid parking will be enforced as of Saturday, April 1.

 

After a false start and years of debate, paid parking in beach areas takes effect on Oak Island April 1. No fooling.

It’s been a contentious ride, with many vocal residents decrying the plan, save for those who find their home’s right of way inundated with vehicles on holidays and when the weather is nice in the summer. The rules apply to parking south of East Oak Island Drive from 40th Street SE and continuing east and to areas south of Davis Canal west of SE 40th Street. Essentially, parking will be paid in what’s traditionally known as the beach area and not paid in what’s usually called the wooded section.