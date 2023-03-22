Kate Marshall

Animal Protective Service Director Kate Marshall makes a recommendation to the Southport Board of Aldermen on March 9 to prohibit the use of e-collars. (Photo by Eliot Duke)

 

Southport Board of Aldermen adopted an amendment during their March 9 meeting to the city’s animal welfare ordinance that restricts the use of electronic leashes. 

Animal Protective Services Director Kate Marshall made a recommendation to the board for the language in Chapter 3 of the Animal Welfare Ordinance to revert back to its original wording to state there has to be a physical control between the owner and their dog.

