Southport Board of Aldermen adopted an amendment during their March 9 meeting to the city’s animal welfare ordinance that restricts the use of electronic leashes.
Animal Protective Services Director Kate Marshall made a recommendation to the board for the language in Chapter 3 of the Animal Welfare Ordinance to revert back to its original wording to state there has to be a physical control between the owner and their dog.
Aldermen unanimously approved Marshall’s request.
City not staffed for leash law exceptions
During the aldermen’s March 3 agenda workshop, Marshall said that physical control of an owner to the dog was the “best route of safety for everyone.” While the use of e-collars is permitted in other parts of the country, Marshall told the board that municipalities are hesitant to allow the practice on a per-case basis.
During a recent conference of animal protective officers from both North and South Carolina, Marshall said experts discussed the use of third-party trainers who would instruct people on the use of electronic collars, but that liability is a key concern.
“At this time, there are very few who want to go to that step,” Marshall said. “They don’t want to put their name on the fact that they certified someone to use an electronic collar and then there is a problem with ... say ... a bite. They would be held liable.”
The city also doesn’t have the staff to process leash law exceptions on a per-case basis. Assistant City Manager Dorothy Dutton said the ordinance change is more of an educational piece where exceptions could be made as situations in the public arise. The city even requires service animals to be leashed, stated Dutton.
“(Kate) has only issued one citation since she started this,” said Dutton. “I think people will be looking at exceptions for a lot of different ordinances if we put it in this one. Kate is just one woman.”
Optics matter and visible leashes are needed
Infractions of the city’s leash law occur multiple times a day across Southport, according to Marshall, who said she often focuses on simply asking people if they are aware of the ordinance.
“If someone has an electronic collar and it’s clear the dog is under control, I will still say, ‘The next time you’re in town, could you please put your dog on a physical leash?’” Marshall told aldermen. “There’s that conversation.”
Resident Debbie Barnes addressed the board and said she supported Marshall’s recommendation even though it would negatively impact her. Barnes received training in the use of e-collars and has had her two dogs on them for more than a decade. Barnes said optics matter, however, and some people will take advantage of seeing others with their dogs off-leash.
“Here’s the thing: Kate’s right,” said Barnes. “I want to be clear about that. We’ve got people who come into this town and some of them don’t even have a dog on a leash. I do believe that Kate is right and this is something that we can’t just keep (exceptions) out there. I think it becomes more complicated, and you don’t have the staff to handle that. I’m probably one of the most impacted by it and I support what she is trying to do.”
Barnes’ point of view wasn’t lost on one aldermen.
“I greatly appreciate and want us to recognize your ability and willingness to put the greater civic good over your own personal desires,” Alderman John Allen said. “I think that’s a good model for all of you to emulate.”