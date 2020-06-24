Face coverings are now a requirement in the City of Southport.
Mayor Joseph P. Hatem signed a revised proclamation of the state of emergency on June 22 declaring all people must wear face coverings within the city’s jurisdiction.
Effective as of Monday at 5 p.m., the order will remain in place until modified or rescinded.
“In public health, we use science to help guide us in policy decisions and also to verify the decisions we have made,” said Hatem, who is a physician at Dosher Memorial Hospital. “It has been recommended by public health officials for months to wear a face covering when you are out in public to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.”
Southport Police Chief Todd Coring said officers are not out writing tickets, but the department will respond on a case-by-case basis. Officers are educating people about the new order while on patrol.
The mandate applies to any person when they are or will be in contact with other people, besides household members, in places where social distancing is not being followed. These spaces include businesses, parking lots and sidewalks.
People should still maintain social distances while wearing face coverings, the proclamation advises.
Face coverings must go over the nose and mouth. The order lists bandanas, neck gaiters, homemade masks, scarves and cotton T-shirts as acceptable examples.
The order is not required while exercising outdoors or walking with members of the same household, as long as a distance is kept from others.
The proclamation also requires businesses to post a notice at their entrances directing customers to wear a face covering while on the premises.
The order does not apply to people who cannot wear a face covering due to religious beliefs or a medical or behavioral condition. It is also not mandatory for children under 12 or while seated and dining at restaurants, in addition to other infeasible situations.
In a statement, Hatem cited the recommendations of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force to wear a mask and a UNC study that found the coronavirus infects cells through the nose to a greater degree than the lower respiratory tract.
“If I wear a mask, I am protecting you from me and the possibility that I may have the coronavirus and could transmit it to you,” the mayor said. “And if you are wearing a facial covering, you are doing the same by protecting me and all who are around you.”
Gov. Roy Cooper indicated last week he was considering a statewide mask mandate, but he had yet to make an announcement as of press time. In the meantime many municipalities, like Southport, issued their own orders including Raleigh and Greensboro.