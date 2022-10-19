Brunswick County may not directly experience human trafficking on the level of major metropolitan areas, but it is seeing a rise in the indirect effects of this worldwide problem.
To learn more about the business of stealing freedom for profit, Trinity United Methodist Church (TUMC), in conjunction with the North Carolina Conference of the North Carolina Methodist Church, hosted a human trafficking workshop for the public on Saturday, Oct. 15 in an effort to raise awareness of this issue that impacts mainly women and children.
‘We’re seeing the results’
“It’s pretty timely that we’re having something like this,” said Superior Court Judge Jason Disbrow, who served as the event’s master of ceremonies. “Although we don’t deal with a lot of it in Brunswick County, we do deal with the end result of human trafficking often, which is the sexual exploitation of minors and sexual assault of women.”
Disbrow said when he became Superior Court Judge in May 2020, he started seeing requests for search warrants related to child pornography and sexual exploitation, adding there are weeks where he signs more than half a dozen such warrants.
“We’re seeing the results of the human trafficking, of what happens to these victims when they are abducted and held captive and forced to do these horrible things so their captors can make money off of them,” said Disbrow. “There has been a steady trickle of search warrants. This is not unique to Brunswick County … this is everywhere in the United States, and the sexual exploitation of children is rapidly increasing … and it’s mainly due to human trafficking.”
Hopes of making a difference for others
TUMC’s workshop featured a number of guest speakers, including representatives from nonprofits that support victims of human trafficking, government and local officials, and survivors.
Hope Lloyd is a survivor network support specialist with the North Carolina Coalition Against Human Trafficking. She spoke Saturday – the topic is personal to her: she escaped a harrowing situation, and feels it’s important for people who have had experiences like her to share their stories to educate and raise awareness, in hopes of making a difference.
“I advocate for survivors because I’m a survivor myself,” Lloyd said. “I think survivors should be the leading experts on this, and they should use their experience and knowledge to advocate for others.”
According to statistics, North Carolina is ranked ninth in the nation for human trafficking cases and is particularly vulnerable due to the convergence of Interstate 40 and the I-95 corridor. At-risk teenagers and young adults tend to be easy targets for predators, who often force their victims into forced labor camps, prostitution or the sex trade.
“The FBI has seen a major uptick in human trafficking and it’s important for us to be aware,” said Disbrow. “It touches all of us one way or the other, and it’s not going to go away. We need to be a part of the solution.”
“The more we can learn...”
Following the workshop, Southport Police Chief Todd Coring said it provided good information for his department moving forward.
“We’re excited to have something like this in Southport because this is a national and a local problem,” said Coring. “Any time we can learn more about a problem we want to take advantage of it, especially when we don’t see the effects that much in Brunswick County. The more we can learn about it, the more we can be prepared in knowing how to handle it.”
Coring explained that locally there are issues with drugs, but that he doesn’t think that human trafficking is an issue people talk about much.
“They kind of tuck it away and don’t think it’s a problem, but we are seeing the effects of it,” said the chief.
Guest speakers at the workshop included Mark Cookie, former director, Naval Crime Investigative Service (NCIS); James Foster, director, U.S. Government Affairs; Hannah Parham, director, First Fruit Ministries in Wilmington; Kathleen Peters, director, A Safe Place To Go, Wilmington; Courtney Dunkerton, human trafficking program coordinator with North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault; and Jenna Early, Brunswick County Assistant District Attorney.