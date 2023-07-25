The question was not whether Walker Jenkins would sign with the Minnesota Twins’ organization; it was when and for how much?
Twins reporter Aaron Gleeman tweeted Tuesday, “#MNTwins have officially signed Walker Jenkins.”
The Twins’ website reported the deal was for $7,144,200.
Jenkins, who graduated June 6 from South Brunswick High School, is the last of the Twins’ top 18 draft picks to sign.
Both sides had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to strike a deal or Jenkins would have been eligible for the draft in 2024.
Jenkins, the No. 5 pick, was the second high school player selected in the draft July 9. Max Clark, the No. 3 pick and an outfielder from Franklin Community High School in Indiana, agreed to sign with the Tigers for $7.7 million.
The top pick was LSU pitcher Paul Skrenes. His signing bonus with the Pirates was $9.2 million, the largest bonus in the history of the MLB draft.
According to Spotrac.com, as of Monday the Twins had allocated $7,201,000 of their $14,345,600 bonus pool to nine of their top-10 draft picks. That left $7,144,200 to sign Jenkins without penalty. As the No. 5 pick, Jenkins’ bonus value was $7,139,700.
Jenkins, 18, will begin his professional baseball career with the Single-A Fort Myers (Florida) Mighty Mussels, according to the Twins’ website.
These are the other Twins’ affiliates: Triple-A: St. Paul Saints. Double-A: Wichita Wind Surge. High-A: Cedar Rapids Kernels.
Jenkins had signed a letter of intent to play baseball for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.